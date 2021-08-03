BWW Feature: Niki Scalera brings BROADWAY & BEYOND t0 the Italian American Club Of Southern Nevada on Aug. 8.

Photo by @killerimaging

Broadway and Las Vegas entertainer Niki Scalera brings her powerful vocals and love of musical theater performing Broadway & Beyond at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada Aug. 8.

Niki enthralled audiences in Las Vegas with her performances on and off the Strip. She was the original cast member of We Will Rock You (the Queen musical at Paris Las Vegas), The Cocktail Cabaret (Cleopatra's Barge in Caesars Palace), and a soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. On Broadway, she performed as Penny in Hairspray, Jane in Disney's Tarzan, and in Neil Simon's Jake's Women. In addition, Niki toured the US as Ariel in Footloose after receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

"The show is so fun. The music will be from artists who have inspired me, especially growing up. I will sing some popular songs, but not that I have performed before in my shows," she says.

Some of the artists Niki will honor with her music include Barbara Streisand and Linda Ronstadt. She will also have some Broadway numbers with crossover tunes from Streisand (who also appeared on Broadway). There will be songs from movie musicals and soundtracks.

Broadway and Las Vegas veteran Keith Thompson (Jersey Boys, Idaho! The Comedy-Musical, The Cocktail Cabaret, and The Composers Showcase) is the musical director and accompanist. The director, arranger, composer, and co-producer of PK Entertainment, Keith has had a prestigious musical career receiving critical acclaim. He was the musical director and conductor for the Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys (Palazzo), The Producers (Paris Las Vegas), Hairspray (Luxor), and for the North American premiere of We Will Rock You (Paris Las Vegas). Keith was also the conductor and musical director for the first national tours of Mamma Mia! and Cabaret.

Bassist Josh Jones (Million Dollar Quartet) will add the low notes. Drummer and percussionist Jakubu Griffin (David Cassidy and Sheena Easton's at The Copa and Signed, Sealed, Delivered) will keep the beat. The son of jazz trombonist Dick Griffin, Jakubu's dedication has developed his mastery in classical and jazz percussion with an innovative, one-of-a-kind repertoire.

"Audiences will get to enjoy a diverse performance with different music from what I usually perform," says Niki.

Broadway & Beyond will be performed at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. on Aug. 8. Dinner will begin at 6:30, and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 702-457-3866 or click here.