BWW Feature: NEIL DIAMOND - THE TRIBUTE STARRING ROB GARRETT to be performed at M Resort Spa And Casino

Long-time Las Vegas performer and Neil Diamond tribute artist Rob Garrett will be performing a production show Neil Diamond - The Tribute starring Rob Garrett in the M Pavilion at the M Resort Spa and Casino on Jan. 8.

The showroom can accommodate 1,800 fans, and this is a dream come true for Rob since this is his debut at the M Resort Spa and Casino. The production will include a 16-piece orchestra, including a string quartet.

"I have been performing in Las Vegas for 42 years, and this show is fulfilling something on my bucket list," Rob explains. "I have always wanted to perform a big production show such as this one, just like Neil Diamond. I promise that this will be the show to end all Neil Diamond shows."

Considered one of the top Neil Diamond tribute artists, he has come to be known as the "King of Diamonds." Rob was born in Brooklyn, New York, like his iconic alter ego, and was raised in Queens. In 1974, he and his parents relocated to Las Vegas. A fan of Neil Diamond since 1969, he attended Neil Diamond's show in 1976 at the opening of the Theater for the Performing Arts at the Aladdin Hotel and Casino.

Rob's career path started as a performer, leader, and front man for the group Rock 'n' Roll Heaven. The oldies, classic rock, and cover hits group enjoyed enormous success in Las Vegas. Several entertainment insiders told him that he sounded just like Neil Diamond during this period and should try out as a tribute artist for the show Legends in Concert. However, he continued to perform as himself.

Performing to a sold-out crowd of 2,000 and receiving standing ovations for his performances, news reached Hawaii. Rob was personally hired by Paul Revere (leader/founder of Paul Revere and the Raiders) to portray Neil Diamond in the Legends in Concert show in Honolulu in 1995. What was supposed to be a trial engagement for Garrett ended up being a three-year run. In 1998, Rob returned to Las Vegas and continued to perform for the Las Vegas version of Legends in Concert for another two years. He then decided to create his own Neil Diamond tribute show, performing in Las Vegas and touring worldwide, headlining for over 21 years.

While Neil Diamond had to retire due to health, audiences still wanted to hear his music live. "Neil Diamond remains one of the most popular entertainers to date," says Rob. "Neil Diamond writes songs that anyone can relate to, making people cry, laugh, and smile. The songs he has written bring out emotions, making him one of the biggest selling artists in history. He remains very charismatic and loved, and that includes his music."

Rob admits that when he started as a Neil Diamond tribute artist in the 1990s, he wondered how long Neil Diamond would be popular as an entertainer. "I have to admit, he is just as popular today, and people just love him. When I started, he was a legendary singer and songwriter, and now he is one of the biggest icons but who won't perform live anymore," says Rob. "I don't think either one of us realized how big the song, 'Sweet Caroline' would become. That song transcends every age group in the world. I know 15-year-olds who love the song and 75-year-olds who love the song just as much."

In fact, Microsoft hired Rob last year to record a video of him singing "Sweet Caroline" for their convention to introduce the new Windows 11. Rob was told that "we couldn't hire Neil, so we decided to hire the next best thing."

Neil Diamond - The Tribute starring Rob Garrett will be performed in the M Pavilion at the M Resort Spa and Casino on Jan. 8. Doors open at 7 p.m., and show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For more info about Rob, visit neildiamondtribute.net and visit themresort.com about the M Resort.