BWW Feature: MOTOR CITY NIGHTS at M Pavilion Stage At The M Resort Spa And Casino

Hard to believe, but on Jan. 12, 1959, Berry Gordy, Jr. borrowed $800 from his family to begin Tamla Record Company as part of Motown Records Corporation in Detroit. The company was briefly known as Hitsville USA before becoming the soundtrack of life, Motown. Motor City Nights brings this significant time in American music history with its tribute show on the M Pavilion stage at The M Resort Spa and Casino on Oct. 19.

Motor City Nights offers up a revival of the iconic Motown sound with vocal performances, outstanding costumes, and stellar choreography. The show features the best tribute artists performing as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross & The Supremes, and The Temptations.

The Temptations auditioned for Motown as The Elgins and signed as The Temptations in 1961. Stevie Wonder (Steveland Morris) also signed with Motown in 1961.

Cushney "Cush" Roberts, one of the tribute artists as part of The Temptations, loves performing the music. "It is great music with a story sung by some of the best singers. Berry [Gordy, Jr.] had a wonderful formula that continues to sustain the music over the years. There was a void that he was able to fill with a strong sound that is also positive and of the highest caliber."

Motown reflected the times during upheavals and triumphs, especially during the 1960s and '70s. The music remains just as contemporary today as when it was first released.

Roberts pays tribute in many other groups, including The Four Tops, The Coasters, The Delfonics, The Platters, and others. He discovered opportunities to pay homage to some of the greatest artists using his own talent. Roberts is based in both Las Vegas and New Jersey to cover the country as he tours around the world. Some of the original performers have been in the audience when he performs and Roberts is honored to carry on their legacy.

While Stevie Wonder continues to perform and tour, Kenny Jones is honored to pay tribute to Stevie Wonder. "He is one of the greatest vocalists and songwriters of all time. I have always been a big fan, and I am humbled to do a tribute to his great talent and his contributions in music."

Jones believes that the music of Motown is timeless and will live on forever. "Its purity, the lyrics, singing, and performers are amazing."

He started his tribute career impersonating Sammy Davis, Jr., including as one of the headliners of the show, The Rat Pack is Back. Jones tours around the country as Sammy and Stevie and is very good with impersonations as well.

Motor City Nights will perform on the M Pavilion stage at The M Resort Spa and Casino on Oct. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories