BWW Feature: MARIO BARTH & ABOUT KINGS to Perform at Hard Rock Live Las Vegas

Memorial Day weekend is coming up, and to honor active military and veterans, Mario Barth & About Kings will perform a benefit country rock concert at the Hard Rock Live Las Vegas on the Strip on May 27.

Special guests include DJ Aero and country singer Filmore. Filmore, a Nashville-based artist who blends pop and electronic elements with earnest country songwriting, rose to success in 2018 with his breakthrough single "Slower."

Originally from Austria, Mario formed About Kings in 2017. Fronted by Mario's powerful lead vocals and guitar, tattoo artist Bob Tyrell (rhythm guitar), Kevin Ogburn (bass), Alen Brentini (lead guitar and vocals), and Shane Hoskins (drums) make up the band. Their first album, Guardian Angel, passed 1 million plays on Spotify. Their video, "Easy Rider," has over 2 million views on their YouTube channel.

The band recorded its first all-English at Sound Stage Studios and Dark Horse Recording Studios in Nashville. The 14-song album was produced by Academy Award and Grammy Award-nominated music producer, songwriter, and musician Kent Wells.

Mario has been named one of the best tattoo artists globally, creating art and tattooing some of the world's top actors, musicians, artists, and celebrities. He is the owner and chief tattoo artist at Starlight Tattoo, with New Jersey, Las Vegas, and Austria studios. He is also the founder and owner of INTENZE Products, Inc. which manufactures tattoo ink. Mario's bandmate and guitarist Bob is also a talented tattoo artist.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Coalition for Tattoo Safety, a nonprofit organization created to establish safety guidelines for tattoo artists and their clients. Visit coalitionfortattoosafety.org for more info.

Mario Barth & About Kings plans a tour of Europe in seven more cities in Europe from July 2 to Aug. 22. Check out tour locations and dates at AboutKings.com.

Mario Barth & About Kings will perform at the Hard Rock Live Las Vegas on the Strip, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. S., on May 27. Showtime is 8 p.m. Military veterans and active servicemen and servicewomen can register for up to five free tickets each on www.aboutkings.com. Tickets are available by calling (702) 265-3642 or visiting www.aboutkings.com to make reservations. Paid parking is available in the Showcase Mall parking garage next to the Hard Rock Live Las Vegas venue.