BWW Feature: Celebrate with Travis Cloer for his 8th Annual Christmas at my Place â€“ Live in Concert at the Italian American Club Dec. 6

The holiday season is here and Broadway, Las Vegas entertainer, and Jersey Boys' star Travis Cloer is ready to celebrate. He will return with his annual holiday tradition, Christmas at My Place - Live in Concert at the Italian American Club on Dec. 6.

Based on his big band inspired album, Christmas at my Place, the crooner will be performing favorite holiday classics and original compositions. The show will take audiences on a musical ride through the holiday season including the big day itself.

"My goal is for Christmas At My Place to be a time for people to relax and forget about all of the craziness that is going on right now. I want everyone to celebrate the holidays with me, my fans, and each other to have a good time."

On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 5, Cloer is inviting everyone to take a break from decorating and come chat with him about his new single, "Holiday with Me," live at noon Pacific Time with a video watch party. Cloer will share what he's been up to, give a peek at what's coming, and introduce the new video of his newest single. He is very excited and proud about releasing his latest single, "Holiday With Me," available on iTunes/Apple Music. Visit traviscloer.com for more info.

"It is a fun holiday tune, talking about if the stress of Christmas gets to be too much, maybe pack a suitcase and run off to an island and celebrate that way," laughs Cloer.

The view party for "Holiday with Me!" will be held online at noon Pacific time on Dec. 5. Click here for the link. Christmas At My Place - Live in Concert will be performed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets for this one-night-only special engagement can be purchased by clicking here.

