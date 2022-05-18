BWW Feature: Celebrate Nevada Ballet Theatre 50th Anniversary Season Finale—CARMIN BURANA

Performances by a cast of over 120 artists will be an incredible finale to the remarkable 50th anniversary season of the Nevada Ballet Theatre. With the Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Las Vegas Master Singers, Carmina Burana will be performed at The Smith Center For The Performing Arts May 20-22.

The evening will begin with an energetic, inspirational tribute to the American songbook of George Gershwin presented in George Balanchine's Who Cares?

Illuminated by the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and chorus by Las Vegas Master Singers, the Music Director for the Las Vegas Philharmonic Donato Cabrera will be conducting. Choreography is by Nicolo Fonte.

Carmina Burana, composed in 1935 by Carl Orff, is based on 24 poems from the medieval collection Carmina Burana. The Oper Frankfurt first performed it on June 8, 1937. Orff's style showcases a directness of speech and access, and Carmina Burana contains no development in the classical sense. Carmina Burana also avoids overt harmonic complexities.

Las Vegas Philharmonic is Southern Nevada's only professional symphony orchestra founded in 1998 by Music Director and Conductor Laureate Harold Weller and long-time Las Vegas arts supporters Susan and Andrew Tompkins. For more info, visit lvphil.org.

The Las Vegas Master Singers is a community-oriented 90-voice ensemble and chorus-in-residence with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. The Master Singers also enjoy a partnership with Opera Las Vegas. They have collaborated with other Las Vegas area arts organizations, including the Henderson Symphony, Nevada Chamber Symphony, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. For more info, visit lvmastersingers.org.

Carmina Burana, with the Nevada Ballet Theatre dancers and a live orchestra featuring members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Las Vegas Master Singers, will perform at The Smith Center For The Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. May 20-22. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.