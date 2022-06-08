BWW Feature: CARPENTERS LEGACY will Debut Their New Residency at The Mint Beginning June 21.

Sally Olson, starring as Karen Carpenter, and Ned Mills starring as Richard Carpenter, will debut their new residency, Carpenters Legacy, at The Mint Las Vegas on June 21 with two performances daily, Tuesday to Thursday.

Carpenters Legacy: A Recreation of the 1976 UK Tour recreates the magic of The Carpenters on stage. The music and legacy of the famed brother and sister duo will feature hits including "We've Only Just Begun," "Yesterday Once More," and "Superstar." Other acts will include Karen's drum solo, Richard's classical piano feature, a Spike Jones parody of "Close to You," comedy antics, and engaging the audience.

"In their live shows, not only did the Carpenters perform all of their greatest hits, they showcased their versatility and talents as entertainers. Karen demonstrated her incredible drumming ability in a high-energy drum feature. Richard revealed his comedic side and even performed a classical piano feature. We are honored to bring this dynamic and exciting show to The Mint Las Vegas," says Ned, who also serves as musical director, arranger, pianist, and backup vocals for the production.

Each performance will also feature a different line-up of some of the finest musicians, including drummers John Plows, Cliff Workman, and Al Guzman; guitarists Mark Speights, Steven Lee, and Steve Henley; and saxophonists James D'Arrigo and Russ Burt.

Carpenters Legacy was featured at the Carpenters 50th Anniversary Celebration held in Thousand Oaks, California, in 2019. Sally is the first-ever and only Karen Carpenter tribute artist to perform with the world-renowned Legends in Concert. She is truly unsurpassed in her startling representation of Karen Carpenter, including authentic hairstyles, vintage costumes, gestures, and stunning voice.

"The Carpenters enjoyed several stints in Las Vegas, including performing at Caesars Palace, The Riviera, and MGM Grand. As Carpenters Legacy is the only authentic re-creation of the Carpenters' 1976 live performances, we are in essence bringing back the magic of vintage Vegas," says Sally, who also serves as artistic director and lead vocalist for the production."

Since childhood, Sally has been acting and singing and has performed in numerous local and regional commercials, film, theatre, and live music events. Originally from Rutland, Vermont, she received her Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art and French from Middlebury College. Sally also attended the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Florence Academy of Art in Italy, and the acclaimed Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City.

A versatile pianist, singer, and entertainer, Ned, originally from Charleston, South Carolina, began playing piano at the age of four. He's entertained audiences in more than twenty countries and on three continents. After receiving his Bachelor of Music cum laude in Jazz Arranging at North Texas State University, he has opened for many acts, including Bobby McFerrin, Don Rickles, Bonnie Raitt, and Sheryl Crow.

Presented by D. Perry Entertainment, LLC, Carpenters Legacy: A Re-creation of the 1976 UK Tour will begin its Las Vegas residency at The Mint, 332 W Sahara Ave., on June 21. Show times are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., with performances Tuesday to Thursday. For more info, visit carpenterslegacy.com.