BWW Feature: B-SIDE WITH THE JAZZ ECLECTIC MULTICAST SHOW at Proprietor's Reserve

Back in the day, music filled the venues of Las Vegas, whether in showrooms, lounges, bars, and restaurants. Live entertainment outside of the Strip and downtown has returned with B-SIDE with The Jazz Eclectic Multicast Show to be performed at Proprietor's Reserve on Oct. 1.

B-SIDE with The Jazz Eclectic is a new, unique multicast that pairs music, food, drink, and lifestyle in the Art and Lifestyle of Jazz. New jazz age producers and artists Bijon Watson and Bunny Sexton of the sensationally popular Jazz Eclectic Concert Series along with cohost, producer, and radio personality Sam "Roxy" Mann will engage guests and audience members. The show features a radio show with interviews and live musical performances with influential artists including Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists along with record executives, fashion couture, sommeliers, mixologists, and top chefs.

A world-renowned trumpeter, Watson's career spans 25 years and performs around the world. He has recorded and toured with some of the greats including Michael Buble, Justin Timberlake, Harry Connick Jr., Diana Krall, Lady Gaga, and Natalie Cole. His love for big band and Latin jazz inspires him to perform music from the past and present while creating a new future.

Known as the "The Duke of Jazz Noir," Sexton is an avant-garde singer and composer combining sexy, cool, and cutting edge music. His latest release is Bunny Exton Quintet Live at Radio KUNV.

Special guest and top billboard artist Spencer Day will dazzle the audience during the show with his modern jazz songs. The singer and songwriter is known for "Till You Come to Me," which peaked at No. 3 on the Jazz Charts from Day's third album, Vagabond, which peaked at No. 11 on Billboards Jazz Albums Charts. Day has released five albums, performs and tours extensively.

Pam Howatt, the owner of Divine Events and Proprietor's Reserve, is excited to bring live entertainment outside of the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. She recently opened Proprietor's Reserve, a 4,000-square-foot private event space.

"The venue is perfect for this kind of show with the stage and seating. The show was held in other locations, but I am happy that they will now bring it to Proprietor's Reserve," says Howatt. "I love jazz and its vibe. I think this is the perfect location for the show. It is like a man cave or she cave but very elegant also."

Howatt has lived in Las Vegas since 1981 and remembers the time of entertainment in various places. "I am happy that they are mixing art, music, food, and cocktails for a fun evening. I think people in Las Vegas are looking for that cool, quiet place they can go and relax."

Marked by soft lighting, warm wood walls, luxury industrial details, multiple designer lounge areas, and a craft bar, Proprietor's Reserve is ready to provide the backdrop for tasteful consciousness. For more information about Divine Events, visit divineeventslv.com. For more information on Proprietor's Reserve, call 702-893-6444 or email reserve@pr.vegas.

B-SIDE with The Jazz Eclectic Multicast Show will perform at Proprietor's Reserve located at 6635 W. Badura Ave. on Oct. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.





