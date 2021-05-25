BWW Feature: AN EVENING WITH JONATHAN KARRANT AND JOSHUA WHITE begins tour at Summerlin Library Performing Arts Center

Singer Jonathan Karrant and pianist Joshua White have collaborated and released their 13-track album Shadows Fall. Now that Las Vegas has opened up, the pair is performing a mini-tour with An Evening with Jonathan Karrant and Joshua White, starting with Southern Nevada at Summerlin Library Performing Arts Center on May 27 and May 28.

Shadows Fall is a collection of classic standards and contemporary songs such as Simply the Best, I Try, Lush Life, So in Love, and Your Smiling Face. Jonathan interprets songs as a storyteller bring the music and lyrics alive.

Born and raised at the foothills of the Ozarks in the old western town of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Jonathan "knew since the age of 5 that I wanted to be in show business. My mother's family had a great appreciation for music, playing piano, and singing. My uncle had a big band that also played jazz around Fort Smith [Arkansas]. One week after high school, I moved to New York City since I was accepted at the William Esper Acting Studio."

He auditioned and was hired by the Metropolitan Opera House to play character roles in performances. It was an extraordinary time for him, working at the Met in major productions at Lincoln Center, with great stars such as Luciano Pavarotti.

Jonathan's journey took him back home to Fort Smith, Las Vegas, San Diego, and back to Las Vegas. He has performed as a soloist with the Don Bailey Jazz Concerts and recorded with Vince Falcone, noted music director and pianist. Jonathan has performed throughout the United States and Europe.

Virtuoso pianist Joshua and Jonathan first met and worked together in California. "When I started to play the Westgate Room [in California], a beautiful European listening room where people come to hear musical art. I hired Joshua to play piano since I loved working with him and really enjoyed the response we would get from the audience when we performed together. We would be told by many members of the audience that we had great musical synergy, and we made magic together on stage."

With Jonathan's vocals and Joshua's brilliant playing, the album showcases the mood and intent of the songs. "Our material on our new release is very honest, heartfelt, and really shows off our musical friendship," says Jonathan. "Due to Covid-19, we have only played one date together in the past year, so I am looking forward to performing with Joshua again."

Jonathan's album On and On rose to No. 4 in the jazz charts featuring songs including "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" and "Doodlin'," as well as the title track, and was produced by Tyler Monks, with pianist Josh Nelson, bassist Rob Thorsen, guitarist Mark Shapiro, and drummer Duncan Moore. For more info, visit www.jonathankarrant.com. Shadows Fall is available on all digital platforms.

An Evening with Jonathan Karrant and Joshua White will be performed at Summerlin Library Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with doors opening at 7 p.m. with showtime at 7:30 p.m. May 27 and May 28. Shadows Fall is available on all digital platforms and CDs will be available for purchase after the shows. While tickets are complimentary, reservations for Thursday can be made by clicking here, and reservations for Friday can be made by clicking here.