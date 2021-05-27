BLUE MAN GROUP Adds Additional Performances to Summer Schedule

Blue Man Group is launching their highly anticipated return to Luxor Hotel and Casino on June 24, after a nearly 400-day absence. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced that intermission is over, and the entertainment sensation will now resume the world-renowned theatrical show with its quirky surprises, instrumentals, humor, and much more. Tickets to performances, on sale now, can be purchased at blueman.com/vegas.

The global entertainment group, well known for its show stopping characters and over-the-top non-verbal communication, is thrilled to debut the first resident show in Las Vegas since stages around the world went dark. Since its founding in 1991, Blue Man Group has expanded its domestic residencies to New York, Boston, and Chicago, as well as an international residency in Berlin, and its North American and World tours have reached even more spectators.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, www.blueman.com/lasvegas - or call 1.800.blueman. Fans can also keep up with the latest Blue Man Group Las Vegas news and events through Facebook at facebook.com/bluemangroup, Twitter at twitter.com/bluemangroup or the hashtag #DareToLive.

SHOW SCHEDULE June 24 - 25 (Thursday and Friday) 8 p.m. Thursday - Monday (Beginning July 1) at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

September 6 - SOLD OUT 2 P.M. SHOWS July 3-4 September 5 DARK DAYS Tuesdays and Wednesdays TICKET PRICES Tickets starting at $59 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: Call 1.800.blueman Go to blueman.com/vegas

*Please note that show schedules are subject to change.