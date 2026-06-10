BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, PHANTOM, and More on Sale This Week at The Smith Center

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Going on sale Friday, June 12 will be the first four shows of The Smith Center's latest Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series. The new season features productions direct from Broadway that have collectively been showered with multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The season begins in September with Disney's eternal family favorite BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, touring North America for the first time in more than two decades. PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, one of the most highly revered shows of all time, hits the Reynolds Hall stage for two weeks in October and November, followed by the hilarious and heartwarming ELF THE MUSICAL later in November. When the calendar flips to 2027, THE OUTSIDERS, the thrilling winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, makes its Las Vegas debut in January.

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Tuesday, September 15 – Sunday, September 20, 2026

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney's first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes.

The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice and book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

The PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Wednesday, October 21 – Sunday, November 1, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again. Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, Phantom of the Opera, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. The new Phantom North American tour features Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne.

Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom,' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

ELF THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, November 24 – Sunday, November 29, 2026

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he's human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

THE OUTSIDERS

Tuesday, January 19 – Sunday, January 24, 2027

The Outsiders, winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical, is a classic coming-of-age story that takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them.

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