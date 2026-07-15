ELF THE MUSICAL, NEVADA BALLET THEATRE & More to Highlight The Smith Center's Holiday Season

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From November through January, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will bring a star-studded lineup to the stage, including touring stars and Las Vegas favorites.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com, and they're sure to sell out quickly.

Read on for details about the eclectic lineup of artists.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Handel's Messiah

November 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $46 (on sale now)

The greatest story ever told. The most majestic music ever conceived. This is the “Messiah” of the season. Rejoice greatly!

Elf The Musical

November 24-25, 27-29, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

November 27-29, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $46

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he's human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

This all-new tour, based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production, was hailed by The New York Times (“The show has cracked the code of all-ages comedy, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter”) and celebrated in The New Yorker (“It's enough to make you believe in the magic of Christmas”). This modern-day holiday classic, says The Daily Beast, “is a gift for kids and adults and a very 'sparklejollytwinklejingley' night out!"

Recommended for ages 6+.

Antonia Bennett: Happy Holidays With Love

November 28, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Experience the magic of the season with Antonia Bennett's holiday show, featuring beloved classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “My Favorite Things,” “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?” and “Let It Snow,” alongside timeless masterpieces from the American Songbook.

Performing live with her quartet, Bennett – the daughter of legendary, late crooner Tony Bennett – brings her unmistakable voice and heartfelt interpretation to every song, creating a warm, soulful and memorable holiday celebration.

Brent Barrett: Christmas Mornings

December 2, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Brent Barrett's lauded holiday show returns to Myron's. The night will feature all your beloved traditional Christmas favorites, including “Silent Night, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,” plus a few not-so-traditional ones. There will be stories and songs for everyone to enjoy, so come celebrate the season with the gorgeous sounds of one of Broadway and television's best.

Tony DeSare: Merry Christmas Baby

December 3-4, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Tony DeSare is sure to get you in the holiday spirit with an evening of seasonal favorites, plus a few Christmas surprises. Known for his lush voice, dynamic pianism and vintage flair, DeSare will present a festive celebration of songs including “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town,” “The Man With the Bag” and more.

Clint Holmes: Holmes for the Holidays

December 5, 2026 at 3 & 7 p.m.

December 6, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Celebrate the yuletide season with Grammy-nominated vocalist Clint Holmes, performing a variety of holiday songs from years past and present. Share in the warmth of the season as Holmes entertains and captivates the audience while recalling stories of the holidays with family and friends.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: A Very Vegas Christmas

December 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

December 6, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $46 (on sale now)

New Music Director Rei Hotoda brings her new energy to this all-new edition of Las Vegas' holiday musical tradition in the holiday-decked Reynolds Hall. Expect sparkling classics and seasonal favorites, plus plenty of surprises and special guests.

Jazz Vegas Orchestra: The Nutcracker Suite

December 8, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $34

Join Jazz Outreach Initiative's acclaimed Jazz Vegas Orchestra for its sixth-annual performance of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's masterpiece “The Nutcracker Suite,” along with new and classic arrangements of your favorite Christmas holiday big band classics. If you love the Tchaikovsky classic ballet music, this version will get your toes tapping and your heart swinging into the holiday spirit.

December 11, 2026 at 7 p.m.

December 12, 2026 at 5 & 8 p.m.

December 13, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Las Vegas showman Frankie Moreno, who has reached the top spot on the iTunes singles charts a record-setting 108 times, returns to the stage at Myron's for another a holiday-themed round of his genre-blurring rock 'n' roll energy.

Nevada Ballet Theatre Presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

December 12-13, 19-20, 22-24, 26-27, 2026 at 2 p.m.

December 12-13, 16-19, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $43 (on sale now)

Balanchine's time-honored holiday classic returns after a magnificent debut with Nevada Ballet Theatre in 2025. The generations-held holiday tradition pairs the gorgeous and sweeping precision of Balanchine's brilliance with impressive scenic design, imaginative costumes and loads of holiday spirit. Tchaikovsky's towering and timeless score highlights the onstage magic.

Jonathan Karrant: Christmas Wish

December 15, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Renowned singer Jonathan Karrant brings you a delightful evening celebrating some of the most beloved holiday songs of all time. Karrant's acclaimed holiday album, Christmas Wish, features Grammy-winning jazz legend Diane Schuur, along with distinguished artists Kenny Rampton, Joe Alterman and Houston Person. Karrant will perform song selections from the album and share some of his favorite Christmas memories. Special guests will join him onstage for some highlighted moments, as well as students of the Jazz Outreach community program.

Brandon Victor Dixon: Here for the Holidays

December 18, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $49

Experience the captivating artistry of Grammy-winning actor and singer Brandon Victor Dixon in his festive holiday concert. Recently off his Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated role in Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen – and known as a standout in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Fox's Rent: Live, Broadway's Motown The Musical, Hamilton and more – Dixon offers an unforgettable showcase of holiday classics, Broadway favorites, original and well-known songs and the electrifying charisma that has made him one of the entertainment world's most compelling stars.

Melody Sweets: Dear Santa

December 19, 2026 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

After selling out last year's holiday engagement months in advance, Melody Sweets returns to Myron's with a glittering, laugh-out-loud holiday soirée brimming with lush big-band sounds, dazzling burlesque and Sweets' signature irreverent humor. Dear Santa is an all-new production featuring fresh surprises, brand-new musical moments and a few familiar favorites audiences have come to love.

Michelle Johnson: Christmas in New York

December 20, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Critically acclaimed vocalist and “Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz” Michelle Johnson returns to Myron's with a heartwarming holiday celebration inspired by the magic, music and memories of New York City during the most wonderful time of the year. Blending Broadway classics, beloved Christmas standards, jazz, pop and soulful holiday favorites, the evening captures the excitement, nostalgia, romance and wonder that make Christmas in New York unlike anywhere else in the world.

Earl Turner: Another Very Soulful Christmas

December 22, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Christmas is all about coming together, spreading joy and belting out the festive tunes that warm our hearts and lift our spirits high. Join Earl Turner for a night filled with soul-stirring music and unforgettable moments. He's thrilled to be joined onstage by the talented Elisa Fiorillo, whose voice soars like an angel, and the soulful Ken Young. They'll be singing your favorite holiday classics and throwing in some delightful surprises that you won't want to miss.

The Legend of Korra

January 30, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $45

From the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert comes the next chapter – The Legend of Korra in Concert. Celebrate 15 years of the iconic series through a thrilling two-hour concert event featuring a live orchestra performing Jeremy Zuckerman's legendary score in perfect sync with the series on the big screen. Across all four seasons, relive Korra's journey on a full-size cinema screen with the original dialogue and sound effects intact. It's an unforgettable return to the Avatar universe and a must-see for fans and music lovers alike.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

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