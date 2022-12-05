American Authors Will Bring Best Night Of My Life Tour to Red Rock Resort

Multi-platinum, pop-rock outfit American Authors are bringing their Best Night of My Life Tour to Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8 p.m., alongside special guest Billy Raffoul. Tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m.



Since releasing their debut album Oh, What a Life in 2014, New York-based pop-rock outfit American Authors have experienced milestones most bands only dream about. They've watched their music climb to the top of the charts, and seen singles go multi-platinum. They've played awards shows, hit the stages of legendary venues all over the world, and toured the world with bands such as Andy Grammar, OAR, OneRepublic, The Revivalists, and The Fray. Their anthemic hit single "Best Day of My Life" has been featured in over 600 movie trailers, TV shows, commercials, and as a theme song for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite these accolades, however, lead singer Zac Barnett vows that the best day of their lives is still yet to come. "We just want to keep going," he says. "We can't wait to continue this adventure."



By 2018, the guys had impressively generated over 1 billion global streams on a string of alternately striking and soaring smashes. Their inescapable and instantly recognizable breakthrough "Best Day of My Life" earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and vaulted to #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in addition to receiving countless film, television, video game, and sports syncs. Their 2014 full-length debut, Oh, What A Life, achieved gold status, while the follow-up What We Live For, spawned another Top 20 hit, "Go Big or Go Home," in 2016. Along the way, they sold out shows around the globe and ignited stages at festivals, including Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Reading Festival, and Leeds Festival, to name a few.



Hot off of their critically acclaimed third album Seasons (2019), the band wasted no time getting back in the studio to record the Counting Down EP, released during the 2020 pandemic. The condensed album is at once a sonic adventure, an introspective on overcoming self-doubt, and a surging contemplation of hope and opportunity.



2021 and 2022 brought forth notable single collaborations with Santana & Rob Thomas ("Move"), Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray ("Nice & Easy"), CVBZ ("This Time is Right"), Chad Tepper ("Timeless"), and Fedde le Grand ("One Way Up"), followed by unique cover renditions of songs by Olivia Rodrigo ("good 4 u") and Post Malone ("Circles"). The band is putting the finishing touches on a new album due in early 2023.



Tickets for American Authors: Best Night of My Life Tour are $25 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.

