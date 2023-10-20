Adele Announces Final Las Vegas Shows

Tickets for the final 34 shows will go on sale next Thursday, October 26.
Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency through June 2024, setting her final Weekends With Adele performances.
The final leg kicks off on Friday January 19, 2024, and will run through Saturday June 15, 2024. Tickets for the final 34 shows will go on sale next Thursday, October 26.
"This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have," Adele said in an Instagram post. "So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the otherside soon."
Earlier this year, Adele announced that the residency was to be filmed for release at a future date. She currently has shows listed throughout the fall before picking back up in January.
Fans are recommended to register to purchase tickets before bots, scalpers, and resellers purchase them. Registration is open now through Monday, October 23 at 10:00 PM PT. For more information and to register, visit here.
Friday, October 20, 2023
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Friday, October 27, 2023
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Friday, November 3, 2023
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Friday, January 19, 2024
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Friday, January 26, 2024
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Friday, February 2, 2024
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Friday, February 9, 2024
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Friday, February 16, 2024
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Friday, February 23, 2024
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Friday, March 1, 2024
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Friday, March 8, 2024
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Friday, March 15, 2024
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Friday, March 22, 2024
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Friday, March 29, 2024
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Friday, May 17, 2024
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Friday, May 24, 2024
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Friday, May 31, 2024
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Friday, June 7, 2024
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Friday, June 14, 2024
Saturday, June 15, 2024
In 2021, Adele released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."
Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.
