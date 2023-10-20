Adele Announces Final Las Vegas Shows

Tickets for the final 34 shows will go on sale next Thursday, October 26.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre; Costume Contest, Meet & Gree Photo 3 Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company Photo 4 Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company

Adele Announces Final Las Vegas Shows

Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency through June 2024, setting her final Weekends With Adele performances.

The final leg kicks off on Friday January 19, 2024, and will run through Saturday June 15, 2024. Tickets for the final 34 shows will go on sale next Thursday, October 26.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have," Adele said in an Instagram post. "So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the otherside soon."

Earlier this year, Adele announced that the residency was to be filmed for release at a future date. She currently has shows listed throughout the fall before picking back up in January.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

How to get Adele Las Vegas tickets

Fans are recommended to register to purchase tickets before bots, scalpers, and resellers purchase them. Registration is open now through Monday, October 23 at 10:00 PM PT. For more information and to register, visit here.

Adele Remaining Las Vegas Performance Dates

Friday, October 20, 2023
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Friday, October 27, 2023
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Friday, November 3, 2023
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Friday, January 19, 2024
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Friday, January 26, 2024
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Friday, February 2, 2024
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Friday, February 9, 2024
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Friday, February 16, 2024
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Friday, February 23, 2024
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Friday, March 1, 2024
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Friday, March 8, 2024
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Friday, March 15, 2024
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Friday, March 22, 2024
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Friday, March 29, 2024
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Friday, May 17, 2024
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Friday, May 24, 2024
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Friday, May 31, 2024
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Friday, June 7, 2024
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Friday, June 14, 2024
Saturday, June 15, 2024

About Adele

In 2021, Adele released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
All Star Comedy Jam Returns in Vegas Super Bowl Weekend Photo
All Star Comedy Jam Returns in Vegas Super Bowl Weekend

The iconic comedy showcase will head to Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, delivering a can’t-miss night of championship-level comedy hosted by Deon Cole and featuring performances by D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, and Desi Banks, with many more comedians to be announced in the coming weeks.

2
Additional 11 Dates Announced for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Photo
Additional 11 Dates Announced for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere'

‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ marks U2’s first live outing in four years and Sphere will be the only place fans can see this show, now with 36 total dates running through February 18, 2024. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton will once again be joined onstage by Bram van den Berg, sitting in on drums for Larry Mullen Jr.

3
Eric Bean Brings OFF STRIPD Charity Cabaret Show and Costume Party to The Space Photo
Eric Bean Brings OFF STRIP'D Charity Cabaret Show and Costume Party to The Space

Get ready to don your favorite Halloween costumes and fundraise while enjoying a night of entertainment as Eric Bean presents OFF STRIP'D.

4
Feature: Tony Arias and Bruce Ewing Sing for Their Supper at Night of A Thousand Stars Photo
Feature: Tony Arias and Bruce Ewing Sing for Their Supper at Night of A Thousand Stars

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, features one of the prestigious hospitality programs educating students in the creative economy. The highly ranked William F. Harrah College of Hospitality is presenting A Night of a Thousand Days at UNLV, starring Tony Arias and Keith Thompson Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 and starring Bruce Ewing and Philip Fortenberry Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & MoreCher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More
All Star Comedy Jam Returns in Vegas Super Bowl Weekend with Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks, and MoreAll Star Comedy Jam Returns in Vegas Super Bowl Weekend with Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks, and More
Video: SKINNY LISTER Share 'Unto The Breach' VideoVideo: SKINNY LISTER Share 'Unto The Breach' Video
Blues Traveler to Release New Album 'Traveler's Soul' In OctoberBlues Traveler to Release New Album 'Traveler's Soul' In October

Videos

Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season Video
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances Video
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
I'm Not Alice in Wonderland in Las Vegas I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
Eggs in Las Vegas Eggs
Open-Door Playhouse (10/17-11/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You