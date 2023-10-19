Additional 11 Dates Announced for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere'

The additional 11 dates have been added for January and February 2024.
Following the record-setting, unprecedented launch of U2’s globally-acclaimed ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,’ Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced that an additional 11 dates have been added for January and February 2024.
The announcement comes after the first 9 sold-out shows to meet the overwhelming demand for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,’ a first-of-its-kind live music experience that ushers in a new era of live entertainment with the world’s biggest rock band, U2, in the world’s most cutting-edge venue, Sphere.
The news follows U2’s new track “Atomic City” taking the top spot on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart, marking their first No. 1 and fifth Top 10 on this chart. The track has also landed in the top 5 at Triple A radio and is climbing.
‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ marks U2’s first live outing in four years and Sphere will be the only place fans can see this show, now with 36 total dates running through February 18, 2024. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton will once again be joined onstage by Bram van den Berg, sitting in on drums for Larry Mullen Jr.
The following 11 dates were announced today, including two can’t miss shows kicking off Super Bowl Weekend as the hottest ticket in town.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 26
SATURDAY, JANUARY 27
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Photo Credit: Ross Stewart
