Additional 11 Dates Announced for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere'

The additional 11 dates have been added for January and February 2024.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre; Costume Contest, Meet & Gree Photo 3 Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Additional 11 Dates Announced for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere'

Following the record-setting, unprecedented launch of U2’s globally-acclaimed ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,’ Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced that an additional 11 dates have been added for January and February 2024.

The announcement comes after the first 9 sold-out shows to meet the overwhelming demand for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,’ a first-of-its-kind live music experience that ushers in a new era of live entertainment with the world’s biggest rock band, U2, in the world’s most cutting-edge venue, Sphere.

The news follows U2’s new track “Atomic City” taking the top spot on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart, marking their first No. 1 and fifth Top 10 on this chart. The track has also landed in the top 5 at Triple A radio and is climbing.

‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ marks U2’s first live outing in four years and Sphere will be the only place fans can see this show, now with 36 total dates running through February 18, 2024. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton will once again be joined onstage by Bram van den Berg, sitting in on drums for Larry Mullen Jr.

The following 11 dates were announced today, including two can’t miss shows kicking off Super Bowl Weekend as the hottest ticket in town.

U2 The Sphere Las Vegas 2024 Dates

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26
SATURDAY, JANUARY 27
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Photo Credit: Ross Stewart



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Eric Bean Brings OFF STRIPD Charity Cabaret Show and Costume Party to The Space Photo
Eric Bean Brings OFF STRIP'D Charity Cabaret Show and Costume Party to The Space

Get ready to don your favorite Halloween costumes and fundraise while enjoying a night of entertainment as Eric Bean presents OFF STRIP'D.

2
Feature: Tony Arias and Bruce Ewing Sing for Their Supper at Night of A Thousand Stars Photo
Feature: Tony Arias and Bruce Ewing Sing for Their Supper at Night of A Thousand Stars

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, features one of the prestigious hospitality programs educating students in the creative economy. The highly ranked William F. Harrah College of Hospitality is presenting A Night of a Thousand Days at UNLV, starring Tony Arias and Keith Thompson Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 and starring Bruce Ewing and Philip Fortenberry Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

3
West Charleston Library To Host Artist Reception For Clara Berta: Ethereal Photo
West Charleston Library To Host Artist Reception For Clara Berta: Ethereal

Discover the beauty and grace of Clara Berta's large-scale paintings at the Artist Reception for 'Ethereal.' Experience the vibrancy and tranquility of her work, inspired by the natural world. Free event at West Charleston Library.

4
Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS Photo
Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS

The Great American Songbook has roots in Italy, with the month of October dedicated to Italian-American Heritage and Culture month. The Heist will present these hits throughout the decades at The Duomo at Rio Las Vegas on Oct. 19 and Nov. 9.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film MarketBROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film Market
Aretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In DecemberAretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In December
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole KidmanVideo: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole Kidman
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & More

Videos

HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More Video
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Eggs in Las Vegas Eggs
Open-Door Playhouse (10/17-11/17)
I'm Not Alice in Wonderland in Las Vegas I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny! in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
American La Ronde in Las Vegas American La Ronde
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (10/06-10/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You