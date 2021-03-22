ATOMIC SALOON SHOW Swings Open Its Doors On May 5

Before the party paused one year ago, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by Spiegelworld was being hailed as the hottest new show in Las Vegas.

With the recent easing of public health restrictions, proprietress Boozy Skunkton is swinging open the saloon doors once again at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort for performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday starting May 5, 2021. Tickets starting at $149 are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.

To ensure sufficient physical distancing, the saloon's capacity will be reduced to accommodate just 108 guests per show, seated at cabaret tables on the venue's two levels. And word on the prairie is that the Unmasked Bandit is still on the loose, so Boozy and her staff will be on the lookout to make sure patrons are masked while watching the show.

In addition to cabaret table seating, a limited number of stageside Krug VIP Booths are available for purchase at $2,000 per booth, offering parties of up to four a little extra wiggle room to enjoy the show with a magnum of Krug champagne courtesy of Boozy herself.

"We successfully blazed a trail by reopening ABSINTHE last October and we have continued to refine our protocols to make the experience of seeing one of our shows as safe as possible for our performers, staff and guests while not compromising the show's punch," said Ross Mollison, Impresario Extraordinaire of Spiegelworld. "We are now ready to apply what we have learned to get ATOMIC SALOON SHOW back on stage and Boozy's floozies back to work!"

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW is a riotous and raunchy romp through the wild, Wild West as it never was, with drop-dead sexy acrobats and ridiculous comedy mayhem from a cavalcade of cowboys, showgirls, nuns, lawmen and lay-abouts. With health and safety protocols in place, audiences can still expect the same side-splitting hilarity and the best variety acts this side of the Mississippi.

Spiegelworld is committed to providing as safe an environment as possible for its guests, performers, and staff at ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by maintaining extensive protocols, as outlined in its Health & Safety Plan. Ongoing health and safety efforts include, but are not limited to:

Reduced audience capacity in parties of two to six at sufficiently distanced cabaret tables.

Masks are required to be worn by all artists, staff, and patrons while inside the Atomic Saloon. Guests may briefly remove their mask while actively drinking but are otherwise asked to keep their face covering on.

A cashless, QR code-based cocktail service eliminates lines at the bar.

The Atomic Saloon, including its seating areas and all frequently touched surfaces, is sanitized before and after every performance.

Starting May 5, 2021, Spiegelworld's ATOMIC SALOON SHOW will perform Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., at the Atomic Saloon inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.