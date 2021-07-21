AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT to Play Extended Harrah's Residency

The boundary-breaking hologram concert spectacle, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE Whitney Houston HOLOGRAM CONCERT, featuring the voice of one of the world's greatest entertainers virtually performing among a live band, backup singers and dancers while being surrounded by cinematic special effects will make its North American debut with an extended residency at Harrah's Las Vegas starting Oct. 26, 2021.

Tickets ranging from $49 to $89 plus applicable tax and fees will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23, online at WhitneyVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 702.777.2782. An exclusive pre-sale for Caesars Rewards members and Whitney Houston fans is available now.

Produced and created by BASE Hologram in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and in association with GFOUR Productions, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is presented through state-of-the-art, proprietary holographic technology that creates a "breathtakingly convincing hologram of the late, great American superstar," (Telegraph UK). AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY takes audiences on a musical journey through Houston's storied career using unmatched theatrical stagecraft paired with a live four-piece band, backup singers and dancers all set to digitally remastered arrangements of Whitney's biggest hits and fan favorites, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "The Greatest Love of All" and an on-your-feet cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love."

"In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called 'Whitney Unplugged' or 'An Evening with Whitney," said Pat Houston, Whitney's former Manager and President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "While Whitney's no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less."

"Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries," said Brian Becker, Chairman & CEO, Base Entertainment and BASE Hologram. "What we are creating here is a new theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic. This collaboration of art, live entertainment and technology enables us all to celebrate and extend Whitney's legacy with BASE Hologram providing audiences with the unique opportunity to experience her incredible art in a new and innovative way."

"When she performed, there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it. That's what we're bringing to audiences," added Becker. "It's an honor to be able to help add to her legacy with this project and present her incomparable talent in a way that will resonate with longtime fans and new generations alike. If you were lucky to see Whitney perform live, this is an opportunity to see her again. If you weren't so lucky, this is the closest you may ever get to experiencing what it was like."

AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is helmed by acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson ("Dreamgirls," "The Academy Awards"). Named one of Entertainment Weekly's "100 Most Creative People in Entertainment," Robinson is known for her work choreographing massive events including Super Bowl halftime, Grammy, and Oscars award show performances as well as directing multiple award-winning music videos with artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West, and Mary J. Blige. Robinson also worked directly with Whitney on several occasions, including on the music videos for "I'm Every Woman," "My Name's Not Susan" and more.

"Whitney was a musical trailblazer and I'm extremely honored to have this opportunity to help craft this show in her honor," said Robinson. "I always enjoyed watching this magnificent woman and voice on stage and to be able to play a role in recreating that and helping others have those same emotions and experience is special."

The show features additional creative direction by famed creator Mark 'Swany' Swanhart who writes, choreographs, and directs for both stage and screen. As an executive and creative producer for TV, Swany's credits include NBC's Little Big Shots, NBC's Bring the Funny, CBS' The World's Best, ITV's Britain's Got Talent, Syco Entertainment's The X Factor, FOX's Game of Talents and is currently producing America's Next Big Deal for NBCUniversal. His recent stage credits include writing, directing, and producing hit shows including Dancing With the Stars Live, Masked Singer Live, and the upcoming Simone Biles tour. In Las Vegas, Swany choreographed Cirque du Soleil's former production Viva Elvis and Celine Dion's record-setting residency at Caesars Palace.

The only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, the first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 Album Charts at #1 and the only artist with eight consecutive multi-platinum albums, Whitney Houston redefined what it meant to be an iconic superstar. Certified by The Guinness World Records as "The Most Awarded Female Artist of All Time" with more than 400 awards, including six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, two Emmy nominations and one win, Houston also had success on the big screen with starring roles in "The Bodyguard," "Waiting To Exhale" and "The Preacher's Wife."

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY will perform at 6 p.m. inside the Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas and at 8 p.m. on select performance days, Tuesday through Sunday with no show on Monday. Tickets starting at $49 go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on July 23 online at WhitneyVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 702.777.2782. For groups of 10 or more tickets, call 866.633.0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com.

For tickets and more information, visit WhitneyVegas.com.