A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens August 29 At Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Beat the heat and head up to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park for the last production of the season, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Performing nightly, Thursdays through Saturdays, August 29 – September 21.

Set in London 1907, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder centers on low-born Monty Navarro when he finds out he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family. He figures his chances of outliving his are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most-nominated show of the 2014 Tony Award season. With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20 for general admission at www.supersummertheatre.org.

