'$1.5 Million Love To Win' Promotion Returns To Boyd Gaming Destinations In February

Boyd Gaming destinations throughout southern Nevada are showing love by offering more ways to win big in February, including the return of the "$1.5 Million Love to Win" promotion, and chances to win NASCAR gear, gift giveaways, point multipliers and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

"$1.5 Million Love to Win" Promotion

B Connected and C.A.N. Club members can win their share of $1.5 million in cash and prizes by playing their favorite slots and table games during the "$1.5 Million Love to Win" promotion in February! This promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery.

Players who earn 10 Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, or 100 base points or 10 table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery on Thursdays and Sundays in February between 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., can receive a prize as part of the Kiosk Swipe and Win. Everyone is an instant winner with a chance to win up to 1 million points, B Rewards, dining credits and more.

Win up to $3,000 in cash during the "Love to Win" Cash Drawings! Players can earn entries by playing their favorite slots and table games from Sunday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Drawings will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in February at 6:15 p.m. at Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery, and at 7:15 p.m. at Aliante and The Orleans. There will be five winners selected at each property on each day of the drawings. Winners can spin the prize wheel to win between $250 to $3,000 in cash. During the final drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8:15 p.m., players will have a chance to win up to $30,000 in cash! On Leap Day (Saturday, Feb. 29), players can also earn 29x bonus drawing entries for more chances to win during the final drawing at participating properties.

The "Love to Win" promotion is offering even more ways to win with Celebration Spins, happening Fridays and Saturdays in February at 8:15 p.m. (at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29). Earn five Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town or 50 base points or five table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery between 3 a.m. - 8 p.m. for an opportunity to win. Players will pick a color on any kiosk with their player's club card. If their color is chosen during the wheel spins on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. (at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29), they will win their share of $2,500. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Promotion

To celebrate the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series happening on Saturday, Feb. 22, B Connected members can visit their favorite Boyd Gaming destinations, including Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station, to receive a free 2020 limited edition Boyd Gaming 300 commemorative B Connected card and racing lanyard, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members can also visit Cannery or Eastside Cannery to receive a free 2020 limited edition Boyd Gaming 300 commemorative C.A.N. Club card and racing lanyard, while supplies last. This offer is available on Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23. B Connected members who earn 10 Tier Credits beginning on Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 will also receive one free Boyd Gaming 300 hat, while supplies last. Plus, C.A.N. Club members who earn 100 points or 10 table game points at Cannery or Eastside Cannery during NASCAR weekend will also receive one free Boyd Gaming 300 hat, while supplies last. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Wednesdays, February 12, 19 and 26 will receive a free gift during the February Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can also receive a free gift by earning 200 base slot points or 20 table game points on Wednesdays, February 12, 19 and 26, while supplies last. The gift giveaway items include a short sleeve shirt, retro baseball shirt and a duffel bag, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in February. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays in February. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Point Multipliers

In February, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn mega points with point multipliers! On Presidents' Day (Monday, Feb. 17), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium members can earn bonus point multipliers with 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can also earn point multipliers on Presidents' Day with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Players can earn even more point multipliers in February. At Aliante and Suncoast, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn 11x points on reels and video poker on Mondays and Thursdays in February. At Sam's Town, players can earn 11x points on reels and video poker every Monday in February, and C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can also earn 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker on Mondays in February.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.





