WOMEN OF NOTE IN WORDS AND SONG Comes To Midwest Trust Center 1/13

The Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center) presents a wide range of worldclass music in the new year. Executive Director, Stacie McDaniel, commented “We’re thrilled to host collaborations with local favorites like Bach Aria Soloists and Heart of America Shakespeare Festival as well as internationally acclaimed classical musicians like David Krakauer.” Performances will take place at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210).

Saturday, January 13 at 8 p.m. – Women of Note in Words and Song is a collaborative performance bringing together the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and the Bach Aria Soloists for an all-female program. The evening includes riveting scenes from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” “Hamlet,” “Taming of the Shrew” and more.

This collaborative, script in hand performance brings together the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and the Bach Aria Soloists for an all-female program.

Riveting scenes from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” “As You Like it,” “King Lear,” “Hamlet,” “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” “Taming of the Shrew,” “Twelfth Night,” “Othello” and “Merry Wives of Windsor,” with music composed by Barbara Strozzi, Hildegard von Bingen, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Marianna Martines, Cecilia McDowall and Susan Kander.