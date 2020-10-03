UCM Theatre and Dance Presents ICONIC: AN OUTDOOR DANCE CONCERT

The production takes place on October 8, 10 and 11 at the Audrey J. Walton Football Stadium.

The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance presents Iconic: An Outdoor Dance Concert. The production takes place on October 8, 10 and 11 at the Audrey J. Walton Football Stadium.

Erol Ozan once said, "Dancing is creating a sculpture that is only visible for a moment." In the history of dance as a performance art, there have been many magical moments recreated time and time again without ever failing to dazzle audiences. These singularly stellar performances get ingrained in our minds and lift our hearts.

They become pillars in the theatrical landscape of American musical theatre. In other words, they become "iconic." Relive these iconic moments at this outdoor dance concert.

The concert is by Ashley Miller-Scully.

Tickets are available at ucmo.edu/theatretickets. Tickets are $5 for UCM faculty, students and staff, seniors and military and $10 for the General Public.

