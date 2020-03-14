Theatre in the Park INDOORS Postpones KC Premiere of BE MORE CHILL

UPDATE: The Theatre in the Park staff is working behind the scenes to determine if our production of BE MORE CHILL can be rescheduled for a later date this spring. As we all know, the situation is very fluid and things are changing all the time. Of course, the health and safety of everyone involved is our first priority. More information will be forthcoming as we work through the logistics. We're hopeful that we can bring you our terrific production of BE MORE CHILL. Stand by.

Theatre in the Park (TIP) opens its 51st season with the Kansas City premiere of the smash Broadway hit "Be More Chill". "Be More Chill" opens at TIP INDOORS on March 20 and runs through April 5 in the Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

"Be More Chill" was an audience favorite of the 2019 Broadway season and ran for 177 performances before closing in August of 2019. TIP Artistic Director Tim Bair is especially excited for "Be More Chill" because, "not since TIP's very first show, 'Mame', all the way back in 1970 have we gotten to share a brand-new Broadway hit with our Kansas City audiences so soon after it's Broadway run. What a great way to start our 51st season!"

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini with a Tony Award nominated score and lyrics by Jo Iconis and book by Joe Tracz, "Be More Chill" is a wacky tale about high school loser, Jeremy Heere, who is constantly embarrassed by his inability to fit in and feel normal, especially around girls. To add insult to injury Jeremy's dad sits around the house all day with no pants on (regardless of who's visiting), making him feel completely hopeless and destined to a lifetime of geekiness as he crushes on Christine and hopes for a way into the coolest party of the year (toss in a zombie-apocalypse version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, and things get pretty hairy quickly). Enter the SQUIP (super quantum unit Intel processor), a computer in a pill that can tell its user how to act; Jeremy immediately takes one and as his personality begins to change, Jeremy unwittingly starts a domino effect turning his life into utter mayhem.

Longtime TIP choreographer Kacy Christensen, the mastermind behind the dancing in "Shrek", "Mary Poppins", and the Plaza Lighting Ceremony will be sitting in the director's chair for "Be More Chill". "I am very excited to be directing and choreographing this brand-new show as my directorial debut for TIP. The show is current. The music is fresh. And the cast is out of this world," said Christensen.

"The show has a great story and reminds you to find a way to make the voices in your head be more chill."

"Be More Chill" features two familiar TIP performers Maddox Bane ("The Happy Elf" and "Matilda the Musical") as Jeremy and Darcie Hingula ("Shrek" and "The Little Mermaid") as his crush, the theatre obsessed Christine. Hingula is excited to be playing Christine because, "I connect with Christine so much. It's like looking in a mirror." Bane says that "Be More Chill" has special meaning to him because, "The message is that you don't need to change yourself to impress people! I always try to just be myself." The "Be More Chill" ensemble features many more new and returning faces to the TIP stage who are all excited to be a part of this Kansas City premiere.

The "Be More Chill" cast features Maddox Bane (Jeremy), Darcie Hingula (Christine), Jax Barkhaus (Michael), Christoph Nevins (Jake), Jackson Tomlin (Rich), Mia McManamy (Chloe), Kloe Wagner (Brooke), Emily Vargo (Jenna), Paul McArdle (Jeremy's dad/Mr. Reyes), Weston Thomas (The Squip), and Sabrina Kopecky and Molly McBride (ensemble). The production team includes Kacy Christensen as Director and Choreographer, James Levy as Music Director, Jerry Birts (Assistant Choreographer), David Powell (Scenic Design), Bri Fuller (Lighting Design), Alexandra Blasi (Costume Design), Frank Gentile (Props Design), Brady Rose (Sound Design), Nick Wass (Projection Design), Catherine Lewis (Production Stage Manager), Joe Ceritelli (Assistant Stage Manager), and Sophia Hillman (Assistant Stage Manager).

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP's mission is to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP accomplishes this mission by producing eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons. Program sponsors are Advent Health and First National Bank.

TIP Season and Individual tickets are on sale now! TIP INDOOR tickets are reserved seating and prices range from $11.60 to $16.50. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theatreinthepark.org and at the front desk of the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center either in person or by phone at (913) 826-2787.

For more details about TIP and our 2020 Season please visit ww.theatreinthepark.org.





