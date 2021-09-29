Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre In The Park Opens Indoor Season With THE FULL MONTY

The production opens this Friday, Oct. 1 for a three week run through Oct. 18.Â 

Sep. 29, 2021 Â 

Theatre in the Park has come back INDOORS with a blockbuster of a musical-THE FULLY MONTY - opening this Friday, Oct. 1 for a three week run through Oct. 18.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, "The Full Monty"is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. There's even a song about Basketball great Michael Jordan!

The local cast of talented local performers come from all walks of life to come "play" including a former professional stripper, a hearing impaired pediatric audiologist, primary school teachers, two professional fundraisers and realtor! All the performers have given hours to rehearsing and bringing this fun show to the stage! Cast members come from across the metro including Overland Park, Shawnee, Kansas City Missouri and Kansas City Kansas.


