Theater League Announces Grants For Local Theatre Professionals

In order to provide assistance to local theater artists who have lost work due to the pandemic, Theater League has designated funds from its endowment to distribute grants of up to $500 to actors, stage managers, designers and technicians in need. The newly formed Theatre Community Fund of Kansas City (TCF) will assist the League in identifying local theater artists in need and helping distribute these grants.

These grants can be used for any lawful purpose to provide for the needs of the grantees. Applicants must be professional actors, stage managers, designers or technicians who reside in the Greater Kansas City area and performed in, designed, or assisted at a professional (not community) theater in the Greater Kansas City area in 2019. Grants will be awarded beginning in January, 2021.

The application process is now open. To apply for a grant, visit https://bit.ly/33SiWIK. For further information, contact Jake Walker at kctheatrefund@gmail.com.

About Theater League: Theater League is a not-for-profit civic performing arts organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves with the thrill of live theater. Founded in 1976 by Mark Edelman, president of the organization, the League presented national tours of Broadway musicals and plays in Kansas City and cities around the country for forty-two years. TL produced the 1981 and 1983 seasons at Starlight Theatre and built the Quality Hill Playhouse in 1989. The organization supports theater companies in Kansas City and other communities and subsidizes student ticket sales thru its Theater ROcKs (Reach Out to Kids) educational program.