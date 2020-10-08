The Theatre in the Park Offers New Classes This Month

Programming includes hands-on painting and lighting workshops for all ages!

In October, The Theatre in the Park is offering a selection of Painting and Lighting courses available for a wide range of ages and experiences. Check out the details below!

For all scenic painting classes, fees include material and lab costs. Participants will have the opportunity to take home their work.

Scenic Painting: Welcome to the Jungle!: Foliage 101

Ages 10 - 16

Saturday, October 17 and 24, 9a-12p

Create and experiment with different techniques and tools used to create foliage.

Two days and 6 total hours of studio time!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

The Art of Marbling: Scumbling, Splattering, Veining... Organized Chaos!

Ages 10-16

Saturday, October 17 and 24, 1p-4p

Learn how to replicate some of Mother Nature's neatest textures.

Two days and 6 total hours of studio time!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

Intro to Scenic 3D painting; Optical illusions!

Ages 14-104

Mondays and Wednesdays, October 19, 21, 26, 28

i??6p-8:30p

One of these pictures is a 3D object and the other is 2D, but painted to look 3D. Can you figure it out? No?

Sign up to find out!

Four days and 10 total hours of studio time!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

Spooky Big Brush Work - Ages 6-12

Saturday, October 31, 9a - 2p

Bring your lunch and experience art as a full body painting work out with a kid friendly spooky theme. Be prepared to move, get a little messy, and paint big!

One Saturday with 5 total hours of studio time!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

(note: enrollment for this course is in the NEW JCPRD registration system)

Intro to the Lighting Console - Ages 14-104

Tuesday and Thursday, October 20 and 22, 6p-8:30p

Learn the basics of an ETC lighting console: layout, button summaries, record and manipulate cues, and more!

Two days and 5 total hours of studio time!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

(note: enrollment for this course is in the NEW JCPRD registration system)

Lighting Console - Intro to creating a show/project Ages 14-104

Tuesday and Thursday, October 20 and 22, 6p-8:30p

This course is an introduction to creating and programming

show files on an ETC lighting console.

Two days and 5 total hours of studio time!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

(note: enrollment for this course is in the NEW JCPRD registration system)

Shows View More Kansas City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You