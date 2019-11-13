The Barn Players Present the 6 X 10 Minute Play Fest

Exciting, provocative new work will soon be premiered at Kansas City's Community Theater! You have three convenient opportunities to attend THE BARN PLAYERS 12TH ANNUAL 6 X 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at the Arts Asylum, 9th & Harrison, Kansas City, MO 64106.

This annual gathering showcases six ten minute plays, all written by Kansas City talent. Witness these new works, where our playwrights see their script come to life on the Barn Players / Arts Asylum stage. Join us and support our trailblazing talent today. This years outstanding selections include:

"THE CARD GAME" written by Jim Moore, directed by Whitney Klaas. Having landed the job of her dreams at a greeting card company, a young writer has a rather memorable first day at work. • "EXPEDITED SCREENING" written by Krista Eyler, directed by Alexa Cioffi-Abt. No one gets through security at the airport without a story to tell. Shoes off, laptops in the bin, and check your liberty and logic at the gate. • "FAMILY IS" written by Jennifer Cannady, directed by Sara Crow. Two brothers grapple with a sister's request during a seemingly innocent rooftop visit. • "HYPE" written by Lewis Morrow, directed by Ile Haggins. A controversial boxer defends his title amid racial overtones that may not be what they seem. • "LOST IN THE RAIN" written by Kevin King, directed by Elena Stephenson. Taking refuge from a storm while nursing a broken heart, a young man finds solace confiding in an elderly stranger. • "ZEMANTIC QUIBBLE" written by Bill Goodwin, directed by Em Loper. A father struggles with his daughter's new choice of pronoun, both from a grammatical and generational point of view.

WHAT: THE BARN PLAYERS 12TH ANNUAL 6 X 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, a Barn Players Presentation. WHEN: Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday matinee at 2:00pm. WHERE: Kansas City's Community Theater: The Barn Players at the Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. TICKETS: All tickets are $15, general admission, open seating. You may purchase tickets online at: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-12th-annual-6x10-ten-minute-play-festival-tickets-74041061809, as well as the Barn Players / Arts Asylum box office. Cash and credit cards are accepted.





