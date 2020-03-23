The Barn Players Needs You To Go “Virtual” For Their Upcoming Benefit

Since all of this began, The Barn Players has been working closely with Crush Media to help bring the community together through theatre in the safest way possible. Obviously, that task has proven difficult in a world that changes with the hour - but we've finally landed on the best solution: A Barn Players Benefit for ALL... from home!

We've been seeing your posts asking the world what your next role, show, or audition song should be... now's the time to put it to video and share it with the world - while keeping your social distance - to help others AND yourself! Whether you want to revisit your favorite show at The Barn, sing or play something you've always wanted the world to see, or take the advice of your Facebook friends and run with it - we want your (up to) 3-minute videos!

All members of The Barn Players family are encouraged to participate. At this time we plan to use any and all submissions received within the deadline. Crush Media will compile them into episodes for all to view on a pay-what-you-can-donation basis. Money raised per episode will then be split between The Barn, The Arts Asylum, Crush Media, and all participants. This way, maybe we can help keep everyone's lights on in a such a dark time.

Submissions will be accepted from now until Friday, March 27th, and we will launch our first episode on Monday, March 30th. Those interested should send their name, preferred pronouns, preferred email, and phone number to crushmediakc@gmail.com for more information on how to submit.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You