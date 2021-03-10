Taye Diggs Announced as University of Missouri Artist in Residence

The University of Missouri Department of Theatre will welcome to campus as its first Artist in Residence, Broadway, television, and film actor and published author Taye Diggs.

Diggs will visit Columbia in May to work with students taking classes in MU's newly created minor in musical theatre. Drawing on his extensive credits as an actor and singer in New York and Hollywood, Diggs will work with students in the Advanced Musical Theatre Performance class and will also visit with students in various settings.

Learn more at https://air.missouri.edu/air/taye-diggs.

In 2015, Taye Diggs returned to Broadway in title role of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. The appearance marked his first New York stage role since the 2005 revival of A Soldier's Play. He made his Broadway debut in 1994 in the Tony Award-winning revival ofCarousel. Soon after, he landed the role of Benny in in the landmark musicalRent, a role he recreated in the 2005 film version.

Diggs other New York stage credits include Chicago, Wicked, and Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party. His many film and television credits include Steven Bochco's crime drama "Murder in the First," How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Go, Chicago,The Best Man, its follow up The Best Man Holiday, and six seasons on ABC's hit drama "Private Practice."