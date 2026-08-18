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TWIN PEAKS: Conversation with the Stars to Play Kauffman Center

Ray Wise, Michael Horse, Kimmy Robertson, Sabrina S. Sutherland and Josh Eisenstadt will appear in Helzberg Hall.

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TWIN PEAKS: Conversation with the Stars to Play Kauffman Center

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars, Nov. 15, 2026, in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center. 

“Kauffman Center Presents is pleased to host the stars of the cult TV series, Twin Peaks. Fans can expect an exciting evening of stories, jokes and never-before-heard tales from the filming of this unique and monumental series,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said.

In an USA first, the stars of Twin Peaks: Ray Wise, Michael Horse, Kimmy Robertson, Sabrina S. Sutherland and Josh Eisenstadt, will tour for an exclusive and unique Conversation with the Stars evening.

Twin Peaks is an American drama television series created by David Lynch and Mark Frost that premiered in 1990 and returned in 2017 as Twin Peaks: The Return with many of the original cast members. The series gained a cult following and has often been listed among the greatest television series of all time.

Presented under license from Paramount, the U.S. dates will be a celebration for fans of this iconic television series, and a unique opportunity to hear first-hand of some amazing in-front-of-camera and behind-the-scenes moments of filming.

For information on tickets, parking and the Kauffman Center experience, visit kauffmancenter.org.

Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, 7 p.m.
Helzberg Hall

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