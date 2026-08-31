Lyric Opera of Kansas City to Continue Teaching Artist Residencies in KCPS

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As students return to Kansas City classrooms for the 2026–27 school year, Lyric Opera of Kansas City is continuing its partnership with Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS), embedding professional teaching artists in four KCPS schools to provide yearlong performing arts instruction as part of students’ regular school schedules.

During the academic year, 300 students will receive instruction across 14 course sections in choir and theater at Central High School, Lincoln College Preparatory Academy High School, Lincoln College Preparatory Academy Middle School, and Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts.

Unlike a one-time school visit or performance, Lyric Opera’s in-school residency courses place highly qualified teaching artists in partner schools throughout the academic year. Teaching artists provide direct classroom instruction while also contributing to curriculum development and program administration, giving students sustained access to professional artists, musicians, and performers.

“Arts education is most meaningful when students have the opportunity to engage with it consistently and deeply,” said Deborah Sandler Kemper, general director and CEO of Lyric Opera of Kansas City. “Through our partnership with Kansas City Public Schools, our teaching artists become part of the classroom, working with students throughout the school year to develop their skills, creativity, and confidence. This is an important part of Lyric Opera’s commitment to making the arts accessible to young people across our community.”

The residency program began during the 2022–23 school year and has grown into an ongoing collaboration between Lyric Opera and KCPS. During the 2025–26 academic year, Lyric Opera Teaching Artists provided over 1,064 hours of direct instruction to 480 students across 21 course sections at five KCPS schools. More than 93 percent of participating students reported enjoying their coursework, while more than 91 percent said they were actively improving their skills.

Dr. Jennifer Collier, superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools, said, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Our fine arts programs are indispensable, creating a sense of belonging and cultivating a deep appreciation for the arts. The arts become a sanctuary for our students who feel disconnected.”

The classroom residencies also connect students with performing arts experiences beyond their regular coursework. Students have opportunities to attend fully staged Lyric Opera productions at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, experience touring opera performances in their schools, and meet professional opera singers through classroom visits, supported by customized curricular resources.

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