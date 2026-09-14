Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Reveals 66th Season

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Literary classics and family favorites highlight the Arrow Rock's Lyceum's Theatre 2027 season. The theatre, currently celebrating 65 years of staging high-quality professional productions in the heart of Missouri, recently announced the lineup for its 66th season.

Little House on the Prairie: The Musical

The season will open with 'Little House on the Prairie: The Musical,' scheduled for June 4-13, 2027. The show takes audiences into the world of Laura Ingalls Wilder, bringing the warmth, adventure, humor, and heart of the American frontier to life on stage. The spirited Laura and the Ingalls family face the joys and challenges of building a life on the open prairie, and discover the enduring power of family, friendship, courage and home. Featuring memorable music and a story cherished by generations, this uplifting musical is a heartfelt celebration of the pioneering spirit and a special theatrical experience for the entire family.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Next comes 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,' June 25-July 4, 2027. This wildly funny and unexpectedly touching musical follows a lovable group of eccentric middle schoolers as they compete for the championship title-and discover that winning and losing are only part of growing up. Packed with catchy songs, hilarious surprises, and plenty of audience participation, this Tony Award-winning musical is a fast-paced, unforgettable celebration of friendship, self-discovery, and the wonderfully awkward journey of finding where you belong.

The Color Purple

The powerful musical, 'The Color Purple' (July 16-25, 2027), follows Celie on an extraordinary journey of heartbreak, hope, self-discovery, and triumph as she finds her voice and the strength to claim her own life. Based on Alice Walker's beloved novel, this musically vibrant production features stirring gospel, jazz, blues and soul. 'The Color Purple' is a breathtaking celebration of resilience, sisterhood, love, and the beauty of finding joy-even in the face of life's greatest challenges.

Father of the Bride

The season continues with the comedic play, 'Father of the Bride,' Aug. 13-22, 2027. As a devoted father prepares to walk his daughter down the aisle, wedding plans quickly spiral into a whirlwind of unexpected expenses, eccentric relatives, emotional moments, and laugh-out-loud surprises. Audiences will delight in the warmth, wit and wedding-day mayhem of this charming classic. It's a joyful celebration of family, growing up, and the unforgettable moment when a father learns to let go.

The Little Foxes

'The Little Foxes,' slated for September 3-12, 2027, is a gripping, atmospheric thriller penned by the revered Lillian Helman. Set in the early 20th-century South, this powerful drama follows the calculating Hubbard family as greed and betrayal threaten to destroy everything-and everyone-in their path. This production is filled with sharp wit, simmering tension, and unforgettable characters. It's a compelling portrait of power, family, and the price of getting exactly what you want.

Always ... Patsy Cline

The Lyceum's summer season concludes with 'Always ... Patsy Cline,' September 24-October 3, 2027. Based on the remarkable friendship between Patsy Cline and loyal fan Louise Seger, this heartwarming musical features more than two dozen of Cline's greatest hits, including 'Crazy,' 'I Fall to Pieces,' and 'Walking After Midnight.' The humor, tenderness, and timeless songs that made Patsy an icon are all here in this joyous and deeply touching tribute to a voice-and a legacy-that continues to capture hearts around the world.

It's a Wonderful Life

After a dozen year staging the holiday classic, 'A Christmas Carol,' the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will celebrate the season with a different story in 2027, that is every bit as beloved: 'It's a Wonderful Life.' This fully staged production, scheduled for December 10-19, 2027, is based on the 1946 film by Frank Capra. Audiences will follow George Bailey as he goes on an unforgettable journey, discovering just how deeply one life can touch so many others. The whole family will enjoy the humor, romance, memorable music, and the timeless message that no one is truly a failure who has friends. This uplifting story is a joyful celebration of family, friendship, hope, and the extraordinary value of an ordinary life. Many of the favorite actors from 'A Christmas Carol' will return to the Lyceum stage in new roles for this holiday production.

Tickets for the 2027 season will be available on the following schedule: Season ticket renewals, October 5, 2026; Group sales, October 14, 2026; New season tickets, November 4, 2026; Flex pack ticket sales, November 11, 2026; Individual tickets, March 3, 2027.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for 65 years, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

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