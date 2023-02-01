Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SECOND CITY HITS HOME Comes to Starlight This Month

Performances are February 14-19.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater Second City brings The Second City Hits Home to Starlight Indoors February 14-19. This new show features hilarious sketches, songs, and improvisation inspired by Kansas City, as well as material from the famed Second City archives. This is a must-see night of comedy featuring some of Chicago's brightest comedy stars.

"Each performance from the Second City cast is guaranteed to be unique and unexpected," Caroline Gibel, Director of Indoor Programming, said. "The Second City Hits Home ties in local history and pop culture from Kansas City into the improvisational show style. The cast is sure to entertain and engage audiences with their quick wit!"

Starlight presents its Indoors Series inside the Cohen Community Stage House, the same stage where Broadway and Concerts are presented during the summer. Ticket holders are seated on the stage, in the climate-controlled theatre space and are not exposed to the weather elements. Parking is free and available in the east parking lot directly across from Gate 8, the entrance to the venue.

One hour prior to curtain times, an interior lounge is open for guests to enjoy a full bar service (including show-themed cocktails), coffee service, and a selection of appetizers and desserts. Free coat check is available.

The Second City Hits Home is part of Starlight's 2022-23 Indoors Series. Tickets are also on sale for the final show in the Starlight Indoors season, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation! (March 9-12).

Doing what they do best, Second City finds laughs in everything from Kansas City's history, events, and hot button issues. The cast mixes a generous portion of classic Chicago-style sketch and improv made well known by some of Second City's most lauded alumni, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, and more.

The Second City celebrates 55 years of cutting-edge satirical revues and continues to deliver the leading voices in comedy while touring the globe.

Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all Starlight Indoors shows. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate. 




