THE REINVENTION OF RIVERDANCE Returns To Starlight

Starlight looks forward to showcasing the 25th Anniversary production of Riverdance June 17-19. For three nights only, watch the return of the one and only Riverdance, celebrating Irish and international dance.

The Riverdance company includes TikTok sensations Matthew and Michael Gardiner (@gardinerbrothers) and Morgan Bullock (@yourangleyuordevil), whose performance of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" went viral on the platform in 2020. Megan will make her professional U.S. stage debut in this production. The cast will also feature, for the first time, children of original Riverdance cast members, Cian Porter and Faith Moore.

"A family favorite, Riverdance continues to entertain audiences worldwide with the tradition and beauty of Irish culture," said Rich Baker, President + CEO of Starlight. "I hope you will fall in love with the magic that has inspired audiences across the globe."

Tickets to Riverdance are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

This is Riverdance as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite and celebrated the world over for its GRAMMY Awarda??winning score, and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twentya??five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the grounda??breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative sevena??minute dance piece was then developed into a fulla??length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan, and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world premiere run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London, the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where eight solda??out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa, and South America.