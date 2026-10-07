THE NUTCRACKER Will Open at Kansas City Ballet

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Kansas City Ballet opens The Nutcracker on Sat., Nov. 28, at 2 p.m., kicking off Thanksgiving weekend, at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. This season of the holiday classic, presented by Bank of America, includes a sensory-friendly performance on Thurs, Dec. 3, and concludes on Thurs., Dec. 24.

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney's The Nutcracker premiered in 2015 and celebrated its 10th staging last season. This adaptation of the beloved Christmas story, the Nutcracker and the Mouse King, features stunning choreography and a memorable score by Peter I. Tchaikovsky. The production includes lavish sets and costumes, as well as a large cast of talented dancers and 175 students from the Kansas City Ballet School, the most student representation of any KC Ballet production.

This year's Nutcracker introduces new choreography and a fresh look for the iconic Waltz of the Flowers in Act II, with extended tutus, an update to Costume Designer Holly Hynes' original design, creating a longer, more flowing silhouette on stage. It follows last season's introduction of the new Mother Ginger puppet.

“Everyone remembers the first time they saw The Nutcracker, a tradition deeply established in the Kansas City holiday season,” said Carney. “Whether a little child staring in awe, a family dressing up together, or two people on a date night, the shared experience of seeing The Nutcracker is what the holidays are all about.”

The Nutcracker's production design team includes sets by Alain Vaës, costumes by Holly Hynes, lighting by Trad A Burns, and puppetry by Nicholas Mahon. The score is performed live for public performances by the Kansas City Symphony under the direction of Kansas City Ballet Music Director & Conductor Ramona Pansegrau, who celebrates her 20th anniversary with the company this season.

Tickets

Single tickets for The Nutcracker start at $39 plus fees. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete ticket information, including accessibility, visit kcballet.org or call the Kansas City Ballet Ticket Office at 816.931.8993.

Back by popular demand, the Family VIP Experience ($204 per ticket) includes Premium Center Mezzanine tickets with access to a private reception suite 45 minutes before the show and at intermission. Each guest will enjoy a popcorn bag and their choice of a holiday cookie or cake pop during intermission. Costumed characters from the show will make a special VIP-only appearance at the intermission!

Kansas City Ballet Ticket Office (kcballet.org) and the Kauffman Center Ticket Office (kauffmancenter.org) are the only official sellers for Kansas City Ballet performances. Tickets purchased through resellers may be overpriced, invalid, or ineligible for entry, and Kansas City Ballet cannot offer refunds for reseller purchases.

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