Kansas City Chamber Orchestra to Mark 40th Season

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The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra is celebrating its 40th season, an anniversary year honoring four decades of music while looking ahead to future performances by some of Kansas City's professional musicians.

Each concert in the anniversary season features Baroque and Classical-period repertoire, reflecting on KCCO's 40 years as the city's professional chamber orchestra, alongside modern or contemporary music written for chamber orchestra. KCCO highlights the best of historic composers and music from contemporary local and international composers, featuring regional players and soloists.

KCCO opens its 40th anniversary season with 'Autumn Glow' on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Grace and Holy Cathedral in Downtown Kansas City. KCCO Music Director and founder Bruce Sorrell will conduct a program featuring Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings and Jean Belmont Ford's Remembrance, with soprano Alyssa Nance, an operatic, concert, and choral artist celebrated for her radiant lyric voice. Also featured will be violinist Anne-Marie Brown, performing Pēteris Vasks' Lonely Angel, a soaring and shimmering meditation for violin soloist and string orchestra.

'In addition to Remembrance and Lonely Angel, we come back to a work we have performed often, the much-beloved Serenade for Strings. It is one of the greatest works for strings ever composed and is deservedly popular,' Sorrell said. 'Such an exciting piece! It is full of thrilling moments and haunting melodies.'

Following the opening concert, KCCO will continue its celebratory season with 'Holiday Sparkle,' a festive Baroque-by-Candlelight holiday concert on Tuesday, Dec. 1 (7:30 p.m.) at Country Club Christian Church. Under the baton of Music Director Bruce Sorrell, the concert will feature Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks, Corelli's Christmas Concerto, and two Bach pieces: Concerto for Oboe D'Amore with Margaret Marco, soloist, and Suite No. 4 in D Major.

'I am really looking forward to these wonderful concerts that capture the best of our 40-year history,' Sorrell said. 'Please join us to celebrate this amazing milestone!'

Remaining Season Concerts

Saturday, Feb. 13 (6 p.m.): 'The Light of Love' (location TBA). KCCO's Valentine to the community, this evening includes a delicious, curated meal and concert with music for lovers and lovers of music. Carolyn Watson conducts.

Saturday, June 12, 2027 (7:30 p.m.): 'Summer Sunrise' (Folly Theater). KCCO Music Director Bruce Sorrell conducts a celebration of Mozart's two final works, Symphony No. 40 and 41, known as Jupiter, to close the anniversary season.

For more details about the season, visit KCChamberOrchestra.org. To join the Chamber Orchestra for the full season and reserve seating at all events, visit the season ticket page.

To order individual tickets, visit kcchamberorchestra.org or call (816) 960-1324.

About Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

KCCO is an all-professional orchestra featuring four to six concerts each season as well as several special events. KCCO uses 15 to 35 musicians at its concerts, depending on the music being performed. The orchestra provides local professional musicians with additional performing opportunities. KCCO members play in other musical groups, including the Kansas City Symphony, and serve on the music faculties at the University of Kansas and the Conservatory at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

KCCO is often a collaborative partner with other performing arts organizations, including the International Center for Music, Park University, the Kansas City Chorale, Musica Vocale, Friends of Chamber Music, What If (Paul Mesner) Puppets, and Owen/Cox Dance. The orchestra has a Classical Adventures Education Program, providing free 50-minute concerts for students and schools that might not otherwise have access to professional live classical music.

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