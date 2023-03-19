Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Opens In Kansas City Next Week

Audiences are encouraged to dress in their Hot Topic witchy best for this immersive musical experience.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Direct from Las Vegas, after a sold out & extended run in 2022, comes the Kansas City debut & only the second production ever of THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY by Troy Heard, with Musical Arrangements by Brandon Scott Grayson.

Produced by Padgett Productions and performing March 30th through April 29th at The Westport Bowery (in the back of The Westport Flea Market) at 817 Westport Rd, KCMO.

Taking a comic swing at the 1996 cult horror film featuring Neve Campbell and Fairuza Balk, THE CRAFT, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, follows four teen girls who cope with the nightmares of high school life by forming a coven and rocking out to a soundtrack of 80s and 90s goth and rock hits featuring The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Siouxsie and the Banshees and more - complete with a LIVE BAND!

...and YES, there is a bar at the venue AND you can order food from The Westport Flea Market! It's a one-stop shop for the PERFECT night out! This venue is intimate, with limited seating and tickets WILL SELL OUT!

The cast includes Lacy Goettling, Cori Anne Weber, Kristen Alley (4/1 & 4/28), Ashley Young, Jazlyn Epps, Alec Bridges, Elise Campagna and Jack Kapple. The show is Directed by Nick Padgett. Original Las Vegas Choreography was by Kimberly Rogers and is recreated & adapted by Nick Padgett for this production, Music Direction is by Matthew Harris, Jill Smith is the Company Manager/Stage Manager, Costume Design by Francie Kapono-Kuzila, Lighting Design by Zan de Spelder, Sound Design by Mark Johnson, Set Construction by R.J. Parish, Wig & Hair Design by Francie Kapono-Kuzila and John Hollan. Band members include Matthew Harris on Keys, Morgan Rogers on Drums, Benjamin Hart on Guitar and Mark Johnson on Bass.

THE CRAFT, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY is not endorsed by Sony Pictures or its subsidiaries.

Tickets & Details are available at PadgettProductionsKC.com




