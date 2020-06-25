Starlight Theatre Postpones All Shows in 2020

According to Fox 4, the Starlight Theatre has postponed all shows in 2020.

This comes after the theatre initially announced that touring shows were cancelled, but an all-Kansas City production of Godspell was still set to open in August.

They have now decided to cancel because they "could not find a financially responsible way of staging the show - especially with the added expense of COVID-19 precautionary measures."

"Starlight has been a part of the Kansas City landscape for nearly 70 years, and we hope to return next summer with a fantastic-and packed-season under the stars," Rich Baker, Starlight President & CEO, said in the statement.

Without shows this summer, Starlight is experiencing an estimated loss of more than $4 million.

Ticketholders have been notified of the cancellations and may turn their purchases into donations or request refunds.

Read more on Fox 4.

Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You