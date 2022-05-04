Starlight Theatre Makes Live Entertainment More Accessible To All

In advance of the 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series, Starlight announced local partnerships and programs that create more accessible amenities for audiences to attend performances this season. Working in partnership with the Audio-Reader Network, Starlight will have audio descriptions available for select performances. In addition, sign-language interpretation will be available at Sunday night performances throughout the Broadway season.

Starlight takes an integrated approach to embrace the importance of inclusion, diversity, equity, and access. To learn more about how Starlight is accessible to audiences, visit kcstarlight.com/accessibility.

About Audio Description Services

What is Audio Description? Audio description allows patrons who are blind or have low vision to participate in visual experiences more fully and independently. It is a narration service that describes key visual details necessary for comprehension, such as action, characters, facial expressions, costumes, scene changes, on-screen text, and other visual content while viewing a performance, film, or work of art.

Audio described shows will be available during each show on Saturday performances:

OKLAHOMA! - Saturday, May 14

Waitress - Saturday, May 21

Hairspray - Saturday, June 11

Anastasia - Saturday, August 13

Sister Act - Saturday, August 20

The Prom - Saturday, September 17

Devices for the audio description services are free and available at the Audio-Reader table behind the Terrace 2 seating section. For more information about Audio Description of Live Theater visit the Audio Description Project or contact the Audio-Reader Network.

About Hearing-Impaired Services

Sunday night Broadway performances are interpreted for deaf and hearing-impaired patrons. Two interpreters are positioned on stage, house right. Patrons can best view the interpreters from Orchestra 4, Box 6, and Plaza 6 seating sections.

Interpreted performances will be available for Sunday performances:

OKLAHOMA! - Sunday, May 15

Waitress - Sunday, May 22

Hairspray - Sunday June 12

Anastasia - Sunday, August 14

Sister Act - Sunday, August 21

The Prom - Sunday September 18

Assistive listening devices are free at every Broadway performance. To obtain a device, guests may visit the Guest Information kiosk and leave a driver's license or ID with a staff member until pick-up after the performance.

Purchase Tickets

Tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight ticket office at (816) 363-7827. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.

Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2022 Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

About the 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series:

OKLAHOMA! - May 13-15, 2022, this is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical.

Waitress - May 17-22, 2022, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town in this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Hairspray - June 7-12, 2022, join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Riverdance 25th Anniversary - June 17-19, 2022, this original stage spectacular is celebrated the world over for its GRAMMY Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Blue Man Group - June 24-26, 2022, more than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it's your turn!

Anastasia - August 9-14, 2022, inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Starlight at last!

Sister Act - August 16-21, 2022, this musical comedy smash is the feel-good show based on the film of the same name and features original music by Tony- and Oscar-winner Alan Menken.

The Prom - September 13-18, 2022, The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoors shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, a museum, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.

