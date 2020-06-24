Starlight Stage to Remain Empty This Summer

For the first time since the historic institution's inception in 1950, Starlight's beloved stage will remain empty with no Broadway or concert offerings under the stars in its 2020 summer season. This includes Starlight's previously announced all-Kansas City production of Godspell, August 19-25.

Earlier this spring, producers of national touring productions made difficult decisions to cancel or postpone many shows until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Starlight leadership and staff added a self-produced Broadway production of Godspell August 19-25, hopeful that social distanced seating and additional safety measures throughout the venue, and extra precaution during rehearsals would allow the show to go on. Unfortunately, after exploring many options, Starlight could not find a financially responsible way of staging the show - especially with the added expense of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

"Starlight has been a part of the Kansas City landscape for nearly 70 years, and we hope to return next summer with a fantastic-and packed-season under the stars," Rich Baker, Starlight President & CEO, said. "In the meantime, we will need Kansas Citians' help to do so."

Without shows this summer, Starlight estimates a loss of more than $4 million. Ticket holders may turn their ticket money into a donation to Starlight, hold the balance on their account at Starlight for future purchases, or request a refund.

Ticketholders have been notified as events they have purchased a ticket to have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starlight leadership and staff continue to work with touring productions and adjust to the ever-changing circumstances regarding COVID-19.

