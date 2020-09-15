Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra Will Present SYMPHONY SAMPLER

The concert takes place on September 20.

The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra will present its annual "Symphony Sampler" concert on Sunday, Sept. 20, providing an informative and free preview to the 2020-2021 symphony season.

The "Symphony Sampler" is free and open to the public and is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

New to the concert this year are short chamber pieces performed by different sections of the orchestra. These small groups include a brass quintet, a low strings ensemble, a flute quartet, a percussion ensemble, a string quartet and similar small chamber ensembles.

This will provide the audience with the opportunity to hear some of the key musicians in the Southeast Missouri Symphony perform in an intimate setting, said Dr. Sara Edgerton, the conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony.

"This light-hearted program should be an enjoyable event for our audience," she said. "A wide variety of different instruments and sections of the orchestra will be featured at this concert, and I think the audience will welcome the opportunity to hear the diverse selections that will be performed.

Audience members will also learn about the details, background and descriptions for the upcoming 2020-2021 Southeast Missouri Symphony Series.

"This is also a wonderful opportunity for families to introduce their children to the glorious sounds of the instruments that make up the symphony orchestra," she said. "We certainly welcome everyone to join us for this informative 45-minute concert to start off our new concert season!"

For further information, contact the Department of Music at (573) 651-2141.

