Semifinals For KC Star Set For June 3; 10th Anniversary Of High School Singing Competition

The 10th annual KC SuperStar kicks into high gear on Monday night, June 3 at 7 p.m. as 20 area high school students* compete in the Semifinals in the coveted singing competition. The Semis will be held in the White Theatre of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, which sponsors the competition.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Semis, which are free, to cheer on their favorite singer. Those planning to attend the Semifinals are asked to bring canned and paper goods for Jewish Family Services Food pantry, which has two locations serving hundreds each month who face food insecurity. WDAF Fox 4's Abby Eden will host emcee the evening.

KC SuperStar is Kansas City's top high school singing competition similar to "The Voice"/"American Idol". Singers have the chance to be crowned KC SuperStar and win a $10,000 scholarship!

The 20 high school students appearing in the Semis were selected from initial auditions held in March; they represent 14 different school districts across the metro. More than 200 singers participated in the preliminary auditions with a panel of judges selecting the semifinalists.

At the Semifinals, competitors will sing before a three-judge panel that includes former Theatre League President Mark Edelman, William Jewell College Theatre Professor and area director Chris McCoy and local performer

Julia Kaul. The judges will choose 10 singers to move on to the final event on Sunday evening, Aug. 25, in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of KC SuperStar, The J has lined up "Hamilton" musical star Phillipa Soo as host and performer. Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the critically acclaimed Broadway show. Currently, Soo co-stars Lt. Harper Li in the CBS drama "The Code".

"We are so excited for this year's KC SuperStar and what better way to celebrate our 10th year than with 'Hamilton' star Phillipa Soo as our host." Said Jim Sluyter, The J SuperStar not only supports financial assistance and programming at The J, but has given kids from all over Kansas City an incredible learning experience as well as scholarship prizes so they can continue to pursue their dreams. We are looking forward to another great show and community evening."

Bill and Doris Mendel are co-chairs for KC SuperStar, which is The J's annual fundraiser. Michael and Beth Liss are vice chairs. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. To date, the event has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families.

At the Finals in August, the audience will help choose the ultimate winner who will receive the $10,000 Edward and Ellen Rose Family Scholarship. Other singers will receive scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org





