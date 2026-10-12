SWEENEY TODD to Open Spinning Tree Theatre's 16th Season

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Spinning Tree Theatre will open its 16th season with Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, featuring a company of young artists alongside professional actors and a live nine-piece orchestra. The darkly comic musical thriller plays October 30-November 8, 2026, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. The production brings together young artists with and without disabilities and professional performers, reflecting Spinning Tree's commitment to tuition-free, inclusive theatre.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd follows a wrongfully exiled barber who returns to London seeking revenge against the judge who destroyed his family. His alliance with the resourceful pie-shop owner Mrs. Lovett sets in motion a chilling-and wickedly funny-tale of obsession, ambition, and revenge.

Patrick Lewallen and Kirsten Nicole Myers star as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, respectively, with Robert Hingula as Judge Turpin and Matthew Robison as Pirelli. The cast also features Charlie Tietjen as Anthony, Andie Bradley as Johanna, Luke Pyron as Tobias, Marilou Tirao as the Beggar Woman, Izaiah Rivera as the Beadle, and Jeremiah Angolo as Jonas Fogg. Completing the company are Anna Chaulk, Delaney Close, Wesley Keyes, John Caleb Leon, and Stella Plunkett.

The production is directed by Michael Grayman-Parkhurst, with music direction by Beth Christensen. The creative team includes scenic designer Pamela Zerger, scenic builder Jerry Umscheid, lighting designer Zach Dulny, sound designer Jeff Eubank, Costume Designer Taylor Zimmerman, and dialect coach Stuart Jackson. Addison Landes serves as stage manager, with Brandis Outlaw as assistant stage manager.

The live orchestra features Beth Christensen (music director and keyboard), Jacob Thomas (keyboard and organ), John Gilmore (percussion), Mitchell Reilly (violin), Sydney Horner (flute and piccolo), Katie Kirwan (horn), Sean McCray (bassoon), Asa Martin (trombone), and Zach Church (trumpet).

ASL-interpreted performances will be offered Friday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m., with interpreters Juliana Ladd and Lisa Wirken. Reserved-seat tickets are $30 Premium, $25 Standard, and $15 Community.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 09 Hrs 00 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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