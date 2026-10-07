LIBERTY'S BEACON to Continue at National WWI Museum and Memorial

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The National WWI Museum's Liberty's Beacon continues Friday, October 9, as part of the seven-weekend series of free light and sound experiences that illuminate the Memorial with large-scale projections and original music.

Guests are invited to experience Liberty's Beacon every weekend through Veterans Day, with shows beginning each night at 7:30 p.m. and repeating every 15 minutes until the last showing at 10:30 p.m. This first-of-its-kind light show celebrates the Museum's 100th anniversary and the nation's 250th birthday through a rotating lineup of acclaimed artists bringing original music and visual displays to the Memorial.

The third weekend installment of Liberty's Beacon highlights the work of Onionlab, the Barcelona studio whose projection mapping has appeared everywhere from the Museo del Prado's bicentennial to the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to the Museum's North Lawn each weekend to enjoy the FREE experience.

When: Friday, October 9, 2026 – Sunday, October 11, 2026*

Showtimes: Beginning at 7:30 p.m.; repeating every 15 minutes through 10:30 p.m.

*The entire series will run on weekends from Friday, September 25 with an extended run the final weekend through November 11.

Where: National WWI Museum and Memorial

2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64118

About Liberty's Beacon:

Liberty's Beacon features work by French video painter Xavier de Richemont; Paris-based projection designers Leslie Epsztein and Camille Gross; and Barcelona-based studio Onionlab. Each artist brings a distinct visual style to the Memorial, paired with an original score. The public can experience Liberty's Beacon beginning September 25. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and repeat every 15 minutes with the final showing starting at 10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit libertysbeacon.org.

About the National WWI Museum and Memorial

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is America's leading institution dedicated to remembering, interpreting and understanding the Great War and its enduring impact on the global community. The Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second-oldest public museum dedicated to preserving the objects, history and experiences of the war. The Museum and Memorial takes visitors of all ages on an epic journey through a transformative period and shares deeply personal stories of courage, honor, patriotism and sacrifice. Designated by Congress as America's official World War I Museum and Memorial and located in downtown Kansas City, Mo., the National WWI Museum and Memorial inspires thought, dialogue and learning to make the experiences of the Great War era meaningful and relevant for present and future generations. To learn more, visit theworldwar.org.

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