Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY, A CHRISTMAS FAVORITE NOW PLAYING IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage

If you want to see a hilarious Christmas show, then it's to WHO'S HOLIDAY you should go. Padgett Productions in Kansas City brings back the holiday favorite in the Ruby Room at the Musical Theatre Heritage Theatre in Crown Center. This Christmas delight, unlike any other you may see, is directed by Nick Padgett, and stars Helena Cosentino as Cindy Lou Who, runs through December 23. The show has been so popular that Padgett added two production dates to the original run.

WHO'S HOLIDAY, written by Matthew Lombardo, was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical at The Westside Theatre in New York City on November 20, 2017. It was only after Lombardo sued the Dr. Suess estate that the show was able to be presented on stage. Padgett Productions first brought this wacky holiday treat to the stage four years ago with Katie Gilchrist directing.

Cindy Lou Who is now 40 and living in a trailer park, has been outcasted from Whoville. Why would the delightful residents, who speak mainly in rhyme, of Whoville exile the little girl who once caught the Grinch stealing presents from under her tree when she was two? And why did that grown-up little girl go to prison and have her daughter (green daughter, if that helps answer the exile question) taken from her? Over several drinks, Cindy Lou Who is expecting guests for her Christmas party will tell you everything you need to know.

In the one-woman show, Helena Cosentino brings Cindy Lou to life with an exuberance that is felt throughout the theater. She doesn't do it all alone, no she draws the audience into the show with quips and barbs she throws out like yesterday's eggnog (which with enough liquor can survive another day. It may still make you sick, but you won't care). Nothing is sacred to Cindy Lou as her offensive yet hilarious remarks about life, age, religion, sexual preference, and many other topics bring the audience to their knees. Cosentino, who is a veteran of the role, is fantastic as she has ever been. The inflection of her voice, her body language, and well everything about her performance make her perfect for the part. If possible, you should enjoy this Christmas present from Padgett Productions before it closes as it is being replaced next year by ELF THE MUSICAL.

WHO'S HOLIDAY is built on rhyme and you should try to see it at least one time. This wacky adventure is presented for adult audiences only. The marvelous production runs through December 23. Purchase tickets online at www.whokansascity.com.

Photos by Jessica Kent-Deterding courtesy of Padgett Productions