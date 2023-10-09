Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Opens at The Black Box

Fall has come to Kansas City, the leaves have begun to turn, the haunted houses are preparing for Halloween, and my favorite musical THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW has opened at the Black Box in Kansas City. The cult classic with book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien only gets better with each production by Padgett Productions. This year is no exception, and each year I think it can’t get better, and then Nick Padgett comes up with a new formula that brings us all back year after year after year.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW opened in 1973 in London with Tim Curry playing the part of the mad transvestite scientist Frank “N” Furter. A role he later reprised in the 1975 film classic THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, with Richard O’Brien as Riff Raff. The musical is a parody of science fiction and B horror movies of the 1930s through the 60s, with songs such as "Time Warp”, “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me”, and “Sweet Transvestite”. It is the story of a newly engaged couple who on a trip to see the professor who introduced them develop car trouble. They seek help at a castle they had passed on the road. The castle belongs to Dr. Frank “N” Furter, who has chosen this particular night to bring to life his latest creation, a man “with blond hair, and a tan” named Rocky.

Besides directing, producing, and production design Nick Padgett is fabulous in the role of Frank “N” Furter. He is the owner and Artistic Director of Padgett Productions splitting his time between Kansas City, Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles. It is his creative mind that keeps THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW fresh, with just a touch of madness to keep the audience enthralled each year.

Alec Bridges stars as Brad and Lacy Goettling stars as Janet. Alec has a wonderful voice and is evolving into one of the best male performers in Kansas City. Lacy is always phenomenal, which explains why she appears in several leading roles with Padgett Productions. She is the whole package with her captivating voice, facial expressions, and body language she brings to life the role of Janet better than anyone, except maybe Susan Sarandon who starred as Janet in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.

Jill Smith returns as Magenta and Chelsea Anglemyer reprises her role as Columbia. Along with their outstanding performances, they shared duties as Dance Captains for the show. Smith is also the company manager for Padgett Productions. With her superb talent, it amazes me that Anglemyer doesn’t receive more starring roles on Kansas City stages.

Ray Ettinger portrays the Narrator and Tim Braselton plays the keyboard and is the Music Director. Saturday night's performance was the 100th show of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW for Ettinger, Braselton, and Smith to perform in. For the opening weekend, Jaden Lux played the part of Rocky. Jaden is a New York-based performer and is currently appearing in NAKED BOYS SINGING! OFF-BROADWAY. Cameron Gunter will appear as Rocky from October 13 to the 31st.

Other cast members include Justin Moss as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Cori Anne Weber as Riff Raff, Kristen Altoro-Nevins as Trixie, Kelsey Linn, and Katie Pugh as the Phantoms. Elise Campagna will appear as a phantom for the October 21st performance. Band members include Tim Braselton on keyboards, Morgan Rogers on drums, Brooke Kafka on Saxophone, Grant Klinksick on electric guitar, and Mark Johnson on electric bass.

It would be a horror for anyone to miss THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, so get your tickets online at Click Here. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs through Halloween at The Black Box in Kansas City, Missouri.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions