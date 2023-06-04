Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Warwick Theatre

“Look Who’s Evil Now,” it’s the cast and crew of Padgett Productions EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, which opened Friday, June 2 at the Warwick Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. The splatter zone was sold-out for the opening, and the raucous crowd only added to an exciting hilarious romp at the cabin in the woods, where you can be killed by a tree. Do not ask for whom the Weeping Willow cries, it cries for you if you miss this show.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is a parody of the Evil Dead franchise and made its first appearance at the Tranzae Club in Toronto, Ontario in 2003. With book and lyrics by George Reinblatt, and music by Frank Cipolla, Christoper Bond, Melissa Morris, and George Reinblatt it opened Off-Broadway in 2006 at the New World Theatre.

Nick Padgett has again brought the cult classic to the stage as only he can. I have seen the production of EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at least four times (this being the third time with Padgett Productions) and this opening was by far the best of all. The creativeness of the show proves that Padgett is an inventive genius, who draws every ounce of laughter possible from the audience. Padgett directs, choreographed, and produced the show which runs through June 25.

Alec Bridges plays Ashley J. Williams the hero who stops the Candarian Demons, I won’t tell you how but as the English would say, “it’s a bloody mess.” Alec, who played the same part for Padgett Productions in 2019, has a wonderful sense of comedic timing. He has appeared five previous times in Padgett Productions and will return to their stage in ROCK OF AGES! In July.

Chelsea Anglemyer is Dance Captain for the production and plays Shelly and Annie. In her third appearance in EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL she is over-the-top campy, which is exactly what the show calls for. Chelsea will be appearing with Bridges in ROCK OF AGES! Lacy Goettling plays Cheryl, Ashley’s sister and the first victim of the trees. Hillarious is the best way to describe her portrayal, especially from the cellar. This is her third appearance as Cheryl. Elise Campagna returns for a third time in the role of Linda, Ashley’s, or Ash as his friends call him, girlfriend.

T. J. Warren appears as Scotty, the man who brings Shelly to the cabin in the woods. He too is over-the-top campy, like his new girlfriend Shelly. Justin Moss returns to his role as Jake and has appeared for six years in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW-LIVE as Eddie and Dr. Scott. Louise ImMasche appears as Ed and is making his stage debut in a Padgett production. McCandlys Harrison and Jeffrey Bostwick play stagehands for EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is a show that should not be missed. After all where else will you see Candarian Demons in Kansas City? The show runs through June 25 at the Warwick Theatre. For tickets and information go to Click Here.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions