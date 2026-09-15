Review: EUREKA DAY at City Stage

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It had taken me a day or two to absorb Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day both well-acted and well-produced by Kansas City Actor’s Theatre in the City Theatre space of Union Station. Cleverly cloaked in comedy, this 2025 Tony Award Winner strikes a deeply held cultural belief from playwright Jonathan Spector that I recognize from my own upbringing in the suburban Chicago Midwest.

In my day, if a school had an exceptional reputation, parents moved to that school district. Now-a-days, parents can drop their kids out of school and start their own school with a charter that conforms to their own point-of-view. That explains the push for government to pay for these “special charter schools.”

Eureka Day is a deceptively simple play directed by Darren Sextro with only five characters. Eureka Day School is one of those high-end private charter schools split off from the traditional public schools by the parents desire to do better for their children.

The school is governed by a hired principal who serves as a facilitator for a four-person board to reach consensus on policy issues. Consensus is an interesting concept. I have always thought of consensus as a simple majority by vote of the controlling board. It is not that.

Instead, consensus is a process by which the dominant personality of the board enforces their own world view of any issue by persuasion. In most cases, the issue at hand is not the hill any board member would like to die on. They passively agree with the dominant personality. Should there be disagreement, the process is repeated until consensus is reached.

Suzanne (Cinnamon Schultz). Eli (Ross Helwig), and Don (John Rensenhouse)

in KCAT's Eureka Day at City Stage in Union Station

Principal Don (John Rensenhouse) has long understood this dynamic. The dominant personality on the Board for some time has been Suzanne (Cinnamon Schultz). She has served multiple terms. Suzzane is well liked and well intentioned to create the most positive learning environment possible for her children. There is, however, one hill on which she would gladly die.

At some point in the past, Suzanne has lost a child to SIDS. She must attribute this terrible luck-of-the-draw moment to something she has done or not done. Suzanne has found a community (probably online) who feels similarly in that they must attribute their personal tragedy to something in the ecosystem. With this backup, Suzanne has (early in the school’s formative process) promulgated a rule that suggests vaccination is a matter of parental choice.

What generated the initial board meeting is a letter from the county health department. One child has contracted mumps, preventable by vaccination. The county has taken the position that the school will remain closed until the students are all vaccinated.

That contradiction supplies the combustible center of Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day, a sharply observed and frequently hilarious comedy about a progressive private school whose carefully cultivated civility collapses during an outbreak of mumps.

It turns out that the source of the infection is Meiko’ s child. Meiko is an attractive single mother (Erika Crane Ricketts) who has become attracted to Eli (Ross Hellwig). Eli is one half of what he describes as an open marriage. Eli and Meiko act on Eli’s open marriage as their children enjoy a playdate. Meiko’s daughter passes along her infection to Eli’s son with the most extreme possible outcome.

Meika (Erika Crane Ricketts) and Eli (Ross Hellwig) in

KCAT's Eureka Day at City Stage in Union Station

The school’s governing board prides itself on reaching decisions through consensus. Its members speak the painstaking language of inclusion, acknowledging every viewpoint and correcting themselves whenever a phrase might possibly cause offense. Principal Don presides with the genial patience of a man determined to keep everyone comfortable.

Then the school must decide what to do about unvaccinated children.

Polite conversation is no longer enough. Personal conviction collides with public responsibility, and the board members discover that listening respectfully does not necessarily bring people any closer to agreement.

The fourth member of the board is a black lady named Carina (Teisha M. Bankston). Suzanne attempts to bring Carina over to her side of the disagreement by using race as a delimitator. Suzanne wrongly assumes that Carine must be a member of the governing by virtue of an inclusion requirement. Carina has done well in life and has paid her way like everyone else. Oops!

Spector understands that meetings can be wonderful theatre. Each character attempts to remain reasonable while quietly maneuvering for control. Smiles tighten, interruptions multiply and carefully chosen words become weapons. Much of the humor comes from watching intelligent, well-intentioned people struggle so desperately to avoid giving offense that they become incapable of speaking plainly.

The play’s comic centerpiece is an online community meeting. As the board addresses parents through video, their discussion is accompanied by an increasingly furious stream of written comments. What begins as civic participation rapidly degenerates into accusation, insult and digital mob warfare. The scene is uproariously funny, but its laughter carries an uncomfortable recognition. Anyone who has watched a social-media discussion turn poisonous will recognize the descent.

Yet Eureka Day is more than a satire of affluent liberal manners. Spector is too perceptive to divide his characters neatly into heroes and villains. The parents’ positions grow out of fear, experience and genuine concern for their children. Even when their reasoning is questionable, their emotions remain recognizably human.

Suzanne (Cinnamon Schultz) and Carinna (Erika Crane Ricketts) in

KCAT's Eureka Day on City Stage in Union Station

That complexity gives the play its sting. It is easy to defend tolerance when nothing important is at risk. It becomes considerably harder when another person’s private choice may endanger your child.

The writing occasionally becomes so determined to give every position a fair hearing that the dramatic momentum slows. The characters can sound like representatives of opposing arguments rather than flesh-and-blood parents. But when illness makes the debate painfully personal, the play moves beyond clever social commentary and reveals grief beneath the rhetoric.

These five actors form a strong ensemble. No character is played merely as a caricature—not the vaccine skeptic, the public-health advocate, the accommodating administrator or the self-consciously enlightened parent. The comedy works best when every person sincerely believes that he or she is behaving responsibly.

Written before the COVID-19 pandemic, Eureka Day now seems almost prophetic. Arguments that might once have appeared confined to one eccentric California school have become familiar features of American life. Vaccination, personal liberty, scientific authority and communal obligation remain subjects capable of turning neighbors into enemies.

Spector offers no comfortable solution. Instead, he asks whether a community can survive when every member insists on being heard but no one is willing to be persuaded.

Eureka Day is an intelligent, unsettling comedy that allows an audience to laugh at ideological certainty before recognizing some of that certainty. Its most troubling observation is also its funniest: We may value everyone’s opinion—but only until the decision truly matters.

The final analysis (like life) always comes down to finances. If the school remains closed, the revenue stream dries up. Eli agrees to conditionally make up the shortfall if the vaccine choice issue is resolved. His child has recovered, but he does not want to accept the possibility the consensus might again rinse and repeat. He becomes the dominant personality on the Eureka Day School Board. Suzzane has somehow disappeared from the conversation. She has chosen the hill to die upon.

Eureka Day continues at Union Station through September 27. Tickets are available online at www.kcactors.org.

Photos provided by Kansas City Actors Theatre

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