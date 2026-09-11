Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Sets 2026-27 IN MY JAZZ ERA Concert Series

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The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra has announced the 2026-27 season of its In My Jazz Era concert series, bringing the KCJO 5 to Tom's Town Distillery for a lineup inspired by pop music, film, Broadway, holiday favorites and Kansas City's jazz history.

The series will launch September 17 with In My Jazz Era: Uptown Funk, featuring the music of Bruno Mars reimagined through the sound of Kansas City jazz. The program is set to include "Locked Out of Heaven," "24K Magic," "Uptown Funk," "Die With a Smile," "That's What I Like," "Versace on the Floor," "Leave the Door Open," "Love's Train" and more.

Created in 2024, In My Jazz Era was designed as an accessible entry point to jazz for audiences drawn to contemporary popular music.

"In My Jazz Era is a series we created in 2024 to bring new audiences to jazz," Executive Director Alyssa Bell-Jackson said. "The idea stemmed from the premise that by taking pop-culture artists and playing them 'in the style of KC' (jazz), it would be a stepping stone for audiences to move from experiencing jazz to being jazz lovers."

The series began with Taylor Swift Meets KC and has since expanded to include the music of Bruno Mars, musical theatre and holiday programming. Performances feature original arrangements played by the KCJO 5 with a rotating lineup of Kansas City jazz musicians.

Following Uptown Funk, the season will continue October 31 with a Halloween presentation of the 1922 silent film Nosferatu accompanied by a live soundtrack. A holiday special will follow in December. Taylor Swift Meets KC returns in March 2027, followed by the Broadway-themed And All That Jazz in April and KC Jazz Legends in June.

The concerts offer a more intimate counterpart to KCJO's larger Signature Series performances. Shows take place at Tom's Town Distillery, with seating options including designated zones and Standard and Ultimate VIP packages featuring craft cocktails and shareable charcuterie boards.

Founded in 2003, the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra performs under Artistic Director Clint Ashlock and works to preserve and expand Kansas City's jazz tradition through performance, education, mentorship and artistic development.

Tickets for the In My Jazz Era series are available through the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

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