ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns To KC As A Full Fall Experience

Richard O'Brien's ROCKY HORROR SHOW, returns LIVE to Kansas City and Presented by Padgett Productions, who has been bringing the show to the stage every Halloween season since 2016, which officially makes it a Kansas City tradition...and now it's more than just a show, it's a full FALL EXPERIENCE!

Due to popular demand, the ROCKY HORROR SHOW is once again returning LIVE and OUTSIDE at The Black Box and expanding upon the festival vibe of it all...in addition to the show itself, the experience will again feature 2 bars, specialty cocktails, fire pits, photo ops & special ROCKY HORROR themed installations and this year the show will feature several new cast members & surprises, as well as the addition of a few vendors.

Also, to provide comfort to the audiences, the venue is again allowing audience members to bring blankets, etc. for comfort at this Fall EXPERIENCE, and guests are once again asked to bring their own lawn chairs. This show and experience is UNIQUELY KC and you do not want to miss out.

This is the full live stage production of the ROCKY HORROR SHOW with a live band and live actors singing and performing live. This is NOT a shadow cast. Although a live stage production, audience participation is not required, but is highly encouraged. Audience members are also welcome to dress up as their favorite ROCKY characters!

This show will be performed OUTSIDE at The Black Box in Kansas City's West Bottoms (AKA The World Famous Haunted House District) at 1060 Union Avenue, KCMO.

Proof of vaccination and masks are no longer required at this venue.

Tickets and further details are available at www.RockyHorrorKC.com and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door ...and yes, audience participation prop bags are available during checkout when you purchase your tickets online.

Produced and Directed by Nick Padgett with Musical Direction by Tim Braselton. Production Design by Nick Padgett. Costumes & Makeup by Francie Kapono-Kuzila. Lighting Design by Zan de Spelder. Sound Design by Mark Johnson

Featuring Nick Padgett as Frank 'N' Furter, Lacy Goettling as Janet Weiss, Tyler Fromson as Brad Majors, Steven Ansel James as Riff-Raff, Jill Smith as Magenta, Cameron Gunter as Rocky during select performances, McCandlys Harrison as Rocky during select performances, Ray Ettinger as Narrator, Justin Moss as Eddie/Dr. Scott during select performances, T.J. Warren as Eddie/Dr. Scott during select performances, Chelsea Anglemyer as Columbia, Cori Anne Weber as Trixie, Elise Campagna as Phantom, Karen Blackmon as Phantom and Kelsey Nicholes as Phantom.