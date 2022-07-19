Photos: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Dreamgirls is now playing at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre through July 24.

Get a first look at photos below!

Dreamgirls The Broadway Musical is based on the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, and Jackie Wilson. The musical follows the tumultuous story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams" who become music superstars. Set in the cutthroat, high stakes, and booming popular music business in the 1960s and 1970s, it portrays highly dramatic interactions between characters both on stage and off as they overcome a myriad of hurdles in pursuing their dreams. They discover, vividly, how the music business can change from bruta

Directed and Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin; Assistant Choreographer, Alysha Morgan; Music Director, Josh Walker; Scenic Design by Tim Jones; Costume Design by Garth Dunbar; Lighting Design by John D. Alexander; Associate Lighting Designer, Dominic DeSalvio; Sound Design by Jon Robertson; Production Stage Manager: Tony Dearing; Assistant Stage Manager: Iván Dario Cano; Casting by Casting by THE CASTING COLLABORATIVE, Richard Glover & Jason Styres.

For tickets call 660-837-3311 or visit lyceumtheatre.org.

Photo credit: Ryan J. Zirngibl